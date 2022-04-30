SWAC

TEXAS SOUTHERN 17, UAPB 6

Texas Southern overcame an early four-run deficit and got a huge effort from Jeremy Almaguer to beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Almaguer went 3 for 5 with 4 RBI for the Tigers (19-20, 10-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who trailed 4-0 after the first inning and 6-3 after the third before scoring the game's final 14 runs. Jeremy Gaines drove in three runs as six different players had at least two RBI each for Texas Southern.

The Tigers tied the game at 6-6 in the fourth inning but took the lead for good on an RBI single from Tyrese Clayborne in the fifth.

Edwin DeLaCruz was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI to lead UAPB (9-27-1, 5-13).