TEXAS-ARLINGTON 4, ARKANSAS STATE 3 (11)

Arkansas State University couldn't finish off the comeback as Texas-Arlington capitalized on a walk and a wild pitch, then scoring on a Cade Sumbler RBI single in extra innings for the victory.

After trailing 3-0 through two innings, ASU (9-28, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference) chipped away with solo home runs in the fourth and the seventh innings from Jared Toler and Brandon Hager, respectively. The Red Wolves pulled even with Texas-Arlington (13-29, 5-14) with one away in the top of the ninth on a Jaylon Deshazier RBI double.

Despite a shaky start, Justin Medlin went 6 2/3, allowing 6 hits and walking 1 Maverick.