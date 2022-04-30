Thanks for support

Editor, The Commercial:

The 2022 Home and Garden Show and Plant Sale, sponsored by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean and Beautiful Commission, and U of A, was held at Hestand Stadium April 8-9.

The following sponsors and donors are recognized for their efforts in making this event a great success:

Sponsors: Premier Real Estate, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Planters Oil Mill, Relyance Bank.

Donors: Arkansas Mill Supply, First Assembly of God Church.

Floral Donations: Shell-Ross, The Petal Shoppe, Small Florist & Gifts, Amanda's Villa, PB/JC Clean & Beautiful.

Also, these speakers provided educational seminars for the attendees: Berni Kurz, U of A System; Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Extension; Dr. Yong Park, UAPB; Lee Anderson, Jefferson Share, LLC; and Karen Smith, Native Sun Nursery.

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners would like to thank all vendors, exhibitors, and volunteers for their invaluable assistance.

Linda Power, chair,

Home and Garden Show and Plant Sale