Tools & Toys: Boc 'n' Roll and WORX Nitro 80V Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower

WORX Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower

What’s to love: A cordless leaf blower with a removable power pack called Base Camp, which holds four 20V 5.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries. Because it is battery operated, it is quieter and lighter than gas-powered backpack blowers.

What does it do: The blower, powered by an electric brushless motor, has a variable air control nozzle. Use in volume mode for moving lots of leaves. High-speed mode concentrates the air flow for removing stuck or damp leaves and turbo mode for stubborn debris. Those with large yards will appreciate the 3 ½ hour run time on one charge and the padded adjustable shoulder straps. The Backpack Leaf Blower comes with four 20V Power Share PRO batteries, Base Camp and a 4-port 5-hour charger is covered by a five-year limited warranty. It sells for $699. Visit worx.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Boc ’n’ Roll Sandwich Wraps

What’s to love: Save money and the environment by using the washable and reusable wraps.

What does it do: The wraps are 13.9 by 19 inches with a polyester fabric on the outside and thermoplastic polyurethane on the inside. Two long hook and loop straps secure the wrap shut. When folded it measures 5.5 by 5.9 inches, but the strap is long enough to adjust for bun-type sandwiches or a six-inch sub. The wraps, which come in at least 16 different fun patterns and colors, are made by Roll’ Eat, which also makes reusable snack bags. The wraps sell for $10.99. Visit rolleatusa.com for more information.