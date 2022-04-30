UALR 4, LOUISIANA-MONROE 3

Back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed the University of Arkansas-Little Rock past Louisiana-Monroe in the series opener at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Hayden Arnold allowed 2 runs over 6 innings while striking out 9, but ace reliever Sawyer Smallwood got his fifth win of the season for UALR (18-19, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference) to end his team's five-game league losing streak.

Louisiana-Monroe (15-23-1, 6-11-1) pulled a run back on Grant Schulz's solo homer in the eighth inning and put both the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the ninth, but Jacob Weatherly struck out Mason Holt to end the game and pick up his second save of the year.