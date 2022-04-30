WIND SURGE 3,

TRAVELERS 1 (10)

Wichita managed only two hits off four Arkansas Travelers pitchers Friday night, but the Wind Surge picked up two sacrifice flies in the 10th inning to come away with a 3-1 victory in front of a crowd of 5,551 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

DaShawn Keirsey and Austin Martin each hit fly balls deep enough to right field in the 10th inning off Travelers' reliever Braden Shipley to drive in the deciding runs.

Leobaldo Cabrera started the final inning at second base and moved to third when Kevin Merrell put down a sacrifice bunt. After Andrew Bechtold drew a walk, Keirsey hit a one-ball pitch for the first sacrifice fly of the inning.

Martin also hit a one-ball pitch from Shipley to drive in the inning's second run.

The Travelers put the tying runs on base in the bottom of the 10th and Jack Larsen delivered a two-out single, but Tanner Kirwer was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

Evan Sisk (1-0) picked up the win and Alex Scherff notched his second save of the season. Shipley (1-1) took the loss.

The Travelers, who had six hits, took a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Joe Rizzo's one-out single scored Kaden Polcovich. Wichita tied the game in the seventh when Michael Helman scored on Alex Isola's double-play ground ball.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. WICHITA WIND SURGE

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Connor Jones (0-1, 4.63 ERA); Wind Surge: RHP Ben Gross (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box; $9 reserved; $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Dizzy’s Birthday Bash; Dog Collar Giveaway

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Wichita, 1:35 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m. Central

WEDNESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m. Central

THURSDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m. Central

FRIDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m. Central



