Zeta Phi Beta honors 13 former educators

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. honored 12 retired educators and one posthumously during a reception in honor of their 33rd Finer Womanhood Observance.

Six honorees were able to attend the event at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library downtown, according to a news release.

The chapter welcomes the observance as an opportunity to commend educators for their dedication, loyalty, devotion and endurance. The retired honorees are recognized for providing students with a wealth of knowledge necessary for them to pursue their endeavors in life, according to the release.

The theme, "Recognizing Dedicated Service to Education," acknowledges the honorees and their contributions to education in Pine Bluff and surrounding communities.

This year's honorees, years of service, and school districts/higher education institutions from which they retired are:

Gladys Benford, 44.8 years, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

Mary Brentley, 46 years, UAPB;

Beverly Cook, 40 years, Pulaski County Special School District;

Lyna Johnson (posthumously), 35 Years, Pine Bluff School District;

Ronnie Johnson, 55 years, Watson Chapel School District;

Lavoris Martin, 34 years, UAPB;

Vernice Meadows, 19 years, Dollarway High School District;

Patricia Oates, 24 years, Watson Chapel;

Mary Savage, 39 years, Watson Chapel;

Sharron Scales, 42 years, Watson Chapel;

Pearly Stepps, 33 years, Pine Bluff School District;

Carolyn Vassar, 19.5 years, Pine Bluff.