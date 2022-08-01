30 Crossing road work plans

Interstate 30 construction will require lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock, beginning today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Part of Broadway in North Little Rock will be closed on weekdays starting today, according to the state agency.

The work is part of the $1 billion project known as 30 Crossing, which includes reconstructing, and in some cases, widening the existing roadway; creating more direct access into and out of downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock; and building an improved opening for the Arkansas River navigational channel.

DAYTIME CLOSURES

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time).

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

• Sherman Street (full closure) on Thursday, from President Clinton Avenue to Second Street in Little Rock (6 a.m.-6 p.m.)

OVERNIGHT CLOSURES

8 p.m.-5 a.m.

• I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock.

• I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will guide traffic to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway (full closure) between the I-30 frontage roads in North Little Rock from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. each night, Monday-Friday. Eastbound traffic on Broadway will detour south on Poplar Street to Riverfront Drive and then turn east to follow the road to Broadway. Westbound traffic will detour north on the I-30 frontage road to Bishop Lindsey Avenue and return southbound by the frontage road to Broadway.

24-HOUR CLOSURES

• Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and Third Street in Little Rock.

• Third Street (full closure) between Ferry Street and Collins Street in Little Rock.

• Sixth Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detour signs will guide motorists to use the Ninth Street bridge or Third Street.