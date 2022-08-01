4-star Braylen Russell firm to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton running back and Arkansas 2024 commitment Braylen Russell let it be known he was firm to the Razorbacks after visiting Arkansas on Saturday, one day after visiting Ole Miss.

"I'm still firm with my decision,” Russell said. “Just having some fun and being a kid while I can."

Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, attended Arkansas’ Tailgate on the Hill recruiting event along with several 2023 commitments and other prospects.

He earned an offer from Arkansas last summer while shining at a Razorbacks camp, where he recorded 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Russell committed to Arkansas while visiting the Razorbacks prior to the Mississippi State game last November, becoming the first pledge in the 2024 class.

“When I committed, everyone showed love and support for me,” Russell said.

He had 141 carries for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore at Hot Springs Lakeside. Russell, an ESPN 4-star prospect, also had 24 catches for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Russell and other commitments tried to recruit ESPN 4-star junior cornerback Kobe Black to Fayetteville during the event.

"Trying to get him to come to the hill,” Russell said. “It's going to be fun down here – fun down here to play with us, fun experience. It's fun to play in front of all the fans.”

He had a cast on his foot, but should get it off soon and be ready to play against rival and defending Class 7A champion Bryant in the Salt Bowl on Aug. 27.

"I tore ligaments from my big toe,” he said. “It’s not my whole foot, just my big toe. I will be full speed two weeks from now. Go to rehab and get back full strength so I can come back for my first game."

Benton has not defeated Bryant since 2005, but Russell is planning to help the Class 6A Panthers break the losing streak.

"We're looking go down and change that,” he said.



