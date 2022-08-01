Arkansas' active covid cases drop; hospitalizations unchanged

Reflecting a recent decline in Arkansas' new coronavirus case numbers, the state's active case total -- representing people who have tested positive and are potentially still infectious -- fell below 15,000 on Monday for the first time in almost three weeks.



After declining the previous three days, the number of people reported to be hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained Monday at 386.



For the second day in a row, meanwhile, the state didn't report any new deaths from covid-19. The death toll, as tracked by the Department of Health, remained at 11,719.



Arkansas' total count of coronavirus cases rose Monday by 582, which was larger by eight than the rise the previous Monday.



With recoveries outpacing new cases, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,042, to 14,728.



The last time the total had been below 15,000 was July 12.



After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Monday by nine, to 63.



The number on ventilators, which fell the previous two days, rose Monday by one, to 21.



Although the hospitalization metrics listed on the state's online coronavirus dashboard didn't change Saturday, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said Monday the number hospitalized, as reported by the state's hospitals, fell Saturday by eight, to 409, before dropping by 23 more on Sunday.



Similarly, she said the number reported to be in intensive care fell Saturday by 12, to 72, and the number on ventilators fell by two, to 22.



She said she got the numbers for Saturday from State Epidemiologist Mike Cima. She said Cima didn't know why they weren't reflected on the dashboard on Saturday.