Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
July 21
Myong Sik Choe, 81, and Chae Suk Kim, 79, both of Springfield, Mo.
Tyler Ray Scott Nelson, 26, and Elizabeth Breanna Elms, 25, both of Rogers
Jody Gene Pinkerton, 48, and Shelly Renee Reid, 44, both of Gentry
Daniel Paul Sherry, 42, and Meagan Lea Plank, 36, both of Bentonville
Lee James White, 28, and Eva Marie Graddy, 27, both of Bella Vista
July 22
Nicholas Dane Black, 43, and Lillian Lacy Crossno, 37, both of Cave Springs
Raul Ernesto Castro Arrue, 22, and Hanna Saraid Tobar, 18, both of Rogers
Chad Wayne Collins, 48, and Heather Kristen Kirk, 48, both of Salina, Okla.
Teresa Lorraine Hoover, 60, and Michele Denise Sprain, 52, both of Centerton
Maddison Blair Johnson, 29, and Mackenzie Leigh Bowers, 24, both of Rogers
Billy Joe McClendon, 42, and Lolita Rumery, 34, both of Bella Vista
Hugo Armando Pena Pacheco, 36, and Silvia Dalila Gomez Perez, 35, both of Springdale
Ryne Nigele Pope, 31, and Brianna Lanae Kitchen, 31, both of Rogers
Michael Warren Ramsey, 32, Bentonville, and Jennifer Rebecca Hudson, 38, Rogers
Vishaal Ravikumar, 30, and Gabrijela Korac, 30, both of Bentonville
Tony Michael Wheeler, 42, Sulphur Springs, and Pamela Jane Francis, 32, Gravette
Ross Everett Williams, 19, Lincoln, and Hannah Joelynn Goodman, 17, Siloam Springs
July 25
John Everett Ellis, 29, and Tanna Marie McClain, 27, both of Centerton
Daniel Gene Killian, 26, Lafayette, La., and Aubree Olivia Lange, 21, Maurice, La.
Dustin Lee Maxwell, 31, Tulsa, Okla., and Emily Patricia Huene, 25, Delta, Colo.
Joshua David Soto, 43, Bella Vista, and Shaina Lynn Hardin, 37, Siloam Springs
Joseph Michael Stapp, 56, and Jennifer Dianne Blevins, 46, both of Cave Springs
Caleb Benjamin Toney, 26, and Jessica Krysten Mefford, 29, both of Gentry
July 26
Scottie Lyn Broussard, 50, and Rachel Anna Broussard, 42, both of Youngsville, La.
Keven Alfredo Capacho, 24, Springdale, and Elizabeth Claire Min, 23, Bentonville
Brendan Christopher Engholm, 25, and Katlyn Leigh Birge, 25, both of Rogers
Jose Quinonez, 24, Siloam Springs, and Alexa Marin, 22, Beaumont, Calif.
Addisson Javier Segovia, 27, and Andrea Cecilia Borjas Lopez, 31, both of Bentonville
Tyler Joseph Singh, 24, Bella Vista, and Yna Marie Hall Trajano, 20, Centerton
Jeff Quang Van, 24, and Vorleak Pich, 23, both of Lowell
July 27
Stephen Michael Bennett, 33, and Megan Van Jaarsveld, 29, both of Rogers
Jonathan Tyler Heinritz, 28, and Alexandra Christa Light, 30, both of Rogers
Ricky Perez, 20, and Ariana Mejia, 21, both of Little Flock
Jong Min Shin, 35, and Hannah Lee Posey, 32, both of Centerton
Alexander Ray Taylor, 31, and Erica Caitlin Jones, 32, both of Siloam Springs