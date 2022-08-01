Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

July 21

Myong Sik Choe, 81, and Chae Suk Kim, 79, both of Springfield, Mo.

Tyler Ray Scott Nelson, 26, and Elizabeth Breanna Elms, 25, both of Rogers

Jody Gene Pinkerton, 48, and Shelly Renee Reid, 44, both of Gentry

Daniel Paul Sherry, 42, and Meagan Lea Plank, 36, both of Bentonville

Lee James White, 28, and Eva Marie Graddy, 27, both of Bella Vista

July 22

Nicholas Dane Black, 43, and Lillian Lacy Crossno, 37, both of Cave Springs

Raul Ernesto Castro Arrue, 22, and Hanna Saraid Tobar, 18, both of Rogers

Chad Wayne Collins, 48, and Heather Kristen Kirk, 48, both of Salina, Okla.

Teresa Lorraine Hoover, 60, and Michele Denise Sprain, 52, both of Centerton

Maddison Blair Johnson, 29, and Mackenzie Leigh Bowers, 24, both of Rogers

Billy Joe McClendon, 42, and Lolita Rumery, 34, both of Bella Vista

Hugo Armando Pena Pacheco, 36, and Silvia Dalila Gomez Perez, 35, both of Springdale

Ryne Nigele Pope, 31, and Brianna Lanae Kitchen, 31, both of Rogers

Michael Warren Ramsey, 32, Bentonville, and Jennifer Rebecca Hudson, 38, Rogers

Vishaal Ravikumar, 30, and Gabrijela Korac, 30, both of Bentonville

Tony Michael Wheeler, 42, Sulphur Springs, and Pamela Jane Francis, 32, Gravette

Ross Everett Williams, 19, Lincoln, and Hannah Joelynn Goodman, 17, Siloam Springs

July 25

John Everett Ellis, 29, and Tanna Marie McClain, 27, both of Centerton

Daniel Gene Killian, 26, Lafayette, La., and Aubree Olivia Lange, 21, Maurice, La.

Dustin Lee Maxwell, 31, Tulsa, Okla., and Emily Patricia Huene, 25, Delta, Colo.

Joshua David Soto, 43, Bella Vista, and Shaina Lynn Hardin, 37, Siloam Springs

Joseph Michael Stapp, 56, and Jennifer Dianne Blevins, 46, both of Cave Springs

Caleb Benjamin Toney, 26, and Jessica Krysten Mefford, 29, both of Gentry

July 26

Scottie Lyn Broussard, 50, and Rachel Anna Broussard, 42, both of Youngsville, La.

Keven Alfredo Capacho, 24, Springdale, and Elizabeth Claire Min, 23, Bentonville

Brendan Christopher Engholm, 25, and Katlyn Leigh Birge, 25, both of Rogers

Jose Quinonez, 24, Siloam Springs, and Alexa Marin, 22, Beaumont, Calif.

Addisson Javier Segovia, 27, and Andrea Cecilia Borjas Lopez, 31, both of Bentonville

Tyler Joseph Singh, 24, Bella Vista, and Yna Marie Hall Trajano, 20, Centerton

Jeff Quang Van, 24, and Vorleak Pich, 23, both of Lowell

July 27

Stephen Michael Bennett, 33, and Megan Van Jaarsveld, 29, both of Rogers

Jonathan Tyler Heinritz, 28, and Alexandra Christa Light, 30, both of Rogers

Ricky Perez, 20, and Ariana Mejia, 21, both of Little Flock

Jong Min Shin, 35, and Hannah Lee Posey, 32, both of Centerton

Alexander Ray Taylor, 31, and Erica Caitlin Jones, 32, both of Siloam Springs