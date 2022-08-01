Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 18

Braum's Ice Cream

1101 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Kitchen hand sink lacking proper signage.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer and dry storage area. Employees wearing wrist watches and wrist jewelry. Posted permit expired.

Catering Concepts NWA

903A N. Bloomington St., Suite 102, Lowell

Critical violations: Mechanical dishwashing machine not dispensing sanitizing solution. Food in refrigerator date marked 7/1/2022.

Noncritical violations: None

Delicias De Venezuela

4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The facility has one year to comply.

Little Caesar's

931 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking proper hand wash signage.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Mercy Hospital Rogers

2710 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted.

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Container of raw pork stored above ready-to-eat lettuce. Pho broth at 50 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Popeye's

2325 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cold hold where chicken is stored is spilling water into area enclosed by door below. Door to walk-in refrigeration is coated in flour used to coat chicken for frying. Floors under storage shelves, temperature holding units and cooking equipment is coated in flour and food debris. Permit posted in public view is expired.

Pupuseria Y Taqueria Los Mango

1908 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Pupusas mixture being kept at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Restaurant Mobile Familiar

2114 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottles and sponge being kept in handwashing sink. Sliced cheese and hot dogs being kept at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Subway

1160 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit was posted in the manager's office.

Subway Sandwich Shop

2301 W. Walnut St., No. 23, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified manager available at time of inspection. Permit is not posted in public view.

Thai Ginger

903 N. Bloomington St., Suite A106, Lowell

Critical violations: Container of eggs stored on top of ready-to-eat foods in prep table. Date marking missing on items in refrigerator and prep table.

Noncritical violations: Ceiling tiles and vent surfaces in the kitchen have accumulation of grease and dust. Current permit not posted.

July 19

Burg Der Gustropub

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Ware wash machine had 0 ppm chlorine concentration.

Noncritical violations: None

Daylight Donut

200 S. Bloomington St., Suite J, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. No sanitizer test strips available at time of inspection.

Evolve Nutrition

3406 S.E. J St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food manager certificate at time of inspection.

Kum & Go

2710 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Kum & Go 408

2811 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple unsecured employee beverages throughout prep and storage area.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

La Loteria Snacks of NWA

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Plastic grocery bags were used to wrap cut fruit in the freezer. No test strips.

Littlefield Express

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple dead bugs on the floor of the back storage area.

Noncritical violations: No hot water handle at the three-compartment sink. Employees are turning on a valve under the sink for hot water.

Chola Cafe

2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Bags of onions stored directly on storage room floor.

Noncritical violations: Multiple employee items such as keys, phone, money are stored on the shelf where clean plates are stored.

Punjabi Kitchen

1411 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage. No covered trash can in one of women's bathroom stalls.

Williams Soul Food Truck

630 Saddlehorn Drive, Centerton

Critical violations: Macaroni and cheese at 96 degrees and collard greens at 82 degrees in the hot hold unit two. The unit was not working. Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions at 60 degrees in the glass drink refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No handwashing signage. No permit posted.

Zaxby's Restaurant

3510 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Permit on record expired 03/31/2022.

Noncritical violations: None

July 20

Benton County Senior Center

3501 S.E. L St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on the fans in the walk- in cooler.

Comfort Suites

2011 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Salami and cheese snack packs in pantry refrigerator are temping at 59 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food manager at time of inspection. Food contact surfaces of apples are not wrapped against incidental contamination of hands. No thermometer in pantry refrigeration unit.

Dairy Queen

119 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of brownies and ice cream cakes being kept on the floor of the freezer.

Domino's

406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Ware wash machine is dispensing chlorine at a concentration of less than 50 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Fast Lane Entertainment

1117 N. Dixieland, Lowell

Critical violations: Ranch in dressing cooler being kept at 47 degrees, ham being kept at 46 degrees in prep table. Keep lids closed to maintain temperature. Open packages of sliced cheese not date marked.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

903 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Yellow trays for chicken have an accumulation of food buildup on outside of the trays. Trays are stacked with other clean dishes.

Noncritical violations: Two employees preparing food were not wearing hair restraints. Floors and walls in the walk-in cooler for chicken had an accumulation of food residue and liquid.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Onions and pepper at 45 degrees in the walk-in cooler. Facility is only equipped with two-compartment sink for manual ware washing. Repeat violation. No retail food permit posted.

Rice Chef Chinese Food & Sushi

403 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Not all items are date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Handles and doors of prep tables are visibly dirty. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Establishment has 10 days to send a copy of the certificate to local health inspector.

Sizzling Wok

4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer in the spray bottle is too strong.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has one year to comply. Rice warmer insert is no longer in good condition. Coating is peeling and the surface is hard to clean.

July 21

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chlorine in dish machine at 25 ppm on chlorine test strip. Butter chicken sauce in walk-in cooler is at 80 degrees in the middle and 61 on the outside edges. Butter chicken sauce was prepared yesterday. Chicken curry at 128 degrees in hot hold unit. Chicken curry at 44 degrees, cooked paneer 45 degrees and heavy cream 54 degrees in cold-hold unit. No food items in walk-in cooler were date marked.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Scoops stored in food containers with no handle. Spice containers are being refilled with other spices and reused. Broken piece of particle board is being used as a lid for dry goods. Walls and outside of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grime.

Burger King

4125 S. 26th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted in customer view, expired February 2022.

Camp Siloam-The Hub

3600 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer is not dispensing properly at this time. Facility has devised an alternative way to dispense sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: None

Camp Siloam Cafe

3600 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Final rinse cycle is not getting items to a final plate temperature of 160 degrees. Unit is being worked on at the time of inspection. Food items in the walk-in cooler exceed the seven day use by date. Items were not being used but had not been discarded.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply or by 2023 season if not in use. Scrambled eggs in the walk-in cooler are at 98 degrees over three hours after being pulled from the hot line.

Crackerjack

13998 Arkansas 12 East, Apt. A-140, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Package of pickled vegetables in oil were previously vacuum packaged and were not date marked. Facility is doing reduced oxygen packaging (ROP) with out a HACCP.

Domino's

2100 W. Hudson Road, No. 1, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Loves Donuts

106 N. Bloomington St., Suite W, Lowell

Critical violations: No hand towels available at hand washing sink in kitchen. No hand cleanser available at hand washing sink in kitchen. Eggs purchased today being held at room temperature in back of kitchen. Eggs moved to refrigerator. Open packages of deli meat and cheese not marked with date package was opened. Eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Flour and shortening being stored on floor in kitchen and dining area. Boxes of single service items being stored on floor in dining area. Floor, walls and storage tables have accumulation of dust, dirt and food debris. Retail food permit is expired.

Papa John's

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Facility had dead flies beneath three-compartment sink on the floor.

Pinoylicious

1902 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Chili garlic sauce at 48 degrees in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Papaya relish was not date marked.

Tacos N Beer Spot

1150 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.

Waffle House

960 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: The dish temp temperature ranged from 138 to 141 degrees in the dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage at the front hand sink or in the restrooms. No heat test strips or an irreversible plate simulator.

July 22

Allen's Discount Grocery-Deli

60 Sugar Creek, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The London broil deli meat date marking was not legible.

Allen's Discount Grocery-Store

60 Sugar Creek, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Bacon at 45 degrees in entry way cooler, cheese slices at 45 degrees stored in boxes for display and cheese in the cheese display case at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Raw salmon stored on shelf over imitation crab sticks and pork chops stored on shelf over smoked sausage.

Conifer

321 S.E. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ceiling in food preparation area has exposed HVAC system and piping.

Hawk Moth Beer Parlor

710 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

India Mart

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: Paper towels were not readily available at hand washing sink. Cut pumpkin which was in cold holding refrigerator was at a temperature of 47 degrees. Pumpkin which has been cut for cool holding is missing a date marking. Multiple boxes and bags stored directly on floor in back storage area.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Kwality Ice Cream & Bakery

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not scrub hands for 10 seconds while washing hands. Women's restroom did not have paper towels available for hand washing. Raw eggs were stored above a container of cheese in walk-in refrigerator. Rice in walk-in refrigerators was stored in container without any use of proper covering. Paneer, 42 degrees, in cold holding unit, and butter chicken sauce at 43 degrees in cold hold unit. In the chemical storage room, onions were found lying on floor. Used wiping cloths were being stored on food contact surface areas.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. At least one manager/supervisor shall have completed an ANSI accredited food safety manager course. No date marking on any food items throughout kitchen. Individual loafs and packaged cookies available for customer self-service lack ingredient labels. Scoop stored in coconut shavings did not have a handle. Three-compartment sink faucet was leaking. No covered waste receptacle in women's restroom. Permit expired 8/31/2021.

July 23

Concessions at Memorial Park

205 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Utensils used for Demo Day at the market were not being sanitized before use. Items prepared are for demo purposes only. Ambient air thermometer reading 46 degrees.

Trav's Rib Shack

2405 Elizabeth St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Being new, the facility has one year to comply.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 18 -- Hype Coffee, 1111 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

July 19 -- His House, 4911 Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Kum And Go 416, 800 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Smoothie King, 3410 S.E. J St., Bentonville

July 20 -- McDonald's, 203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Murphy Oil Convenience Store, 1211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Sonic, 115 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Subway, 1708 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Subway Bentonville Food Truck, 1708 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Sweet Freedom Cheese-Retail, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Space 4, Bentonville; Sweet Freedom Creamery Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville; The Brain Freeze, 4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Tropical Smoothie, 101 Monument St., Lowell; Walmart Market-Deli/Bakery, 240 Slack St., Pea Ridge

July 21 -- Casey's General Store, 100 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Subway, 2605 Pleasant Grove Road, 204, Rogers; The Giving Tree Pre-K Learning, 818 Carson Drive, Bentonville

July 22 -- New Province Brewing Co., 1310 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Sonic, 200 E. New Hope Road, Rogers



