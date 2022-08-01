Covid cases in Arkansas fall by 312, according to Health Department report Sunday

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations from the illness seemed to be on a downturn Sunday, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

There were 15,770 active covid-19 cases on Sunday. The number decreased by 312 from Saturday and 958 from the 16,728 reported last Sunday.

As of Sunday, there have been 903,931 cases of covid-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic with 376 new cases reported Sunday. It is the smallest increase on a Sunday since July 3.

The new rolling seven-day average for cases was 1,176 on Sunday, with 8,230 cases being reported in the past week. It is the smallest average since the week of July 7.

There have been 876,212 covid-19 recoveries in the state with 688 reported Sunday. There have been 9,033 recoveries in the state overall.

There are 386 people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state. The number decreased by 31 since the last hospital numbers were reported on Friday. It is down by 11 from the 397 reported last Sunday.

Intensive care patients have dropped by 12, for a total of 72. The last time the number was reported by the state was on Friday. The number has decreased by one patient in the past week.

There were 20 ventilators in use Sunday with the number decreasing by four since Friday. The number is up by three since last Sunday.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday. There have been 11,719 deaths from covid-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average death toll was at 6.57 on Sunday with 46 deaths reported in the past week. It is tied with Saturday for the highest average since April 9.

There are 1,651,051 fully vaccinated people in the state, with 126 new fully vaccinated since Saturday.

There have been 801,589 boosters administered in the state, with 489 new boosters reported Sunday.

Pulaski County led the state with 57 new covid-19 cases. Washington and Jefferson counties followed with 30 and 20 cases.