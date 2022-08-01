Funeral board reinstates embalmers, funeral directors license for Ouachita County Coroner

The State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors reinstated the embalming license, funeral home license and funeral director's license of Ouachita County Coroner Sylvester Smith Jr. and Williams Funeral Home at a July 18 meeting.

The board also fined Smith $250 and stated the previous revocations of his licenses would be considered retroactive suspensions.

On May 17, the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors found Smith and Williams Funeral Home in violation of state law and unanimously voted to revoke the licenses.

Board members cited a failed inspection, where OSHA violations, clutter and health and safety hazards were allegedly observed, in voting for the revocation. In June, the board voted to rehear the matter and conditionally granted a stay in the revocation of Williams Funeral Home's operating license.