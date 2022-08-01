Games on foreign tour available for streaming

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ men’s basketball games as part of its foreign tour later this month will be available for streaming, it was announced Monday.

The Razorbacks are set to play four exhibition games in Italy and Spain from Aug. 6-16. Each game will be streamed and archived on FloHoops.com, and can be viewed online or on the FloSports app.

It will require a subscription to FloSports, which begins at $29.99. Admission is free for those attending in person.

The team's first two games will be played in Spain, and the final two in Como, Italy.

Brett Dolan and Matt Zimmerman will call each game remotely, according to a release.

Arkansas’ game schedule:

• Aug. 9 — Valencia Selección, 12:30 p.m. Central

• Aug. 11 — Barcelona Todo-Estrella, 1:30 p.m. Central

• Aug. 13 — Orange 1 Basket Bassano, 12:30 p.m. Central

• Aug. 15 — Bakken Bears, 12 p.m. Central