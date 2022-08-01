Gravette Day shirts available now at library, city hall

GRAVETTE -- Gravette Day shirts are now available for purchase and may be picked up at City Hall and the Gravette Public Library while supplies last.

Cost is $8 for sizes youth large through adult XL and $10 for adult sizes 2X-3X.

The shirts, in what has been described as a "Creamsicle" color, are printed with a logo in turquoise. The design features an outline of the state of Arkansas with the lettering "Gravette Day 2022" inside and many words describing various attractions in Gravette and the area. Gravette Day sponsors are listed on the back.

City Hall is located at 202 Main St. N.E., and the library is at 119 Main St. S.E.