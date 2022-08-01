Sections
Gravette Day shirts available now at library, city hall

by Susan Holland | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Library clerk Brittany Mangold wears a big smile as she models the 2022 Gravette Day T-shirt. Shirts are available at City Hall and at the Gravette Public Library while supplies last. Cost is $8 for youth large — adult XL and $10 for adult 2x-3x.

GRAVETTE -- Gravette Day shirts are now available for purchase and may be picked up at City Hall and the Gravette Public Library while supplies last.

Cost is $8 for sizes youth large through adult XL and $10 for adult sizes 2X-3X.

The shirts, in what has been described as a "Creamsicle" color, are printed with a logo in turquoise. The design features an outline of the state of Arkansas with the lettering "Gravette Day 2022" inside and many words describing various attractions in Gravette and the area. Gravette Day sponsors are listed on the back.

City Hall is located at 202 Main St. N.E., and the library is at 119 Main St. S.E.

Print Headline: Gravette Day shirts available now

