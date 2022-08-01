Helton high on former ASU QB

NEW ORLEANS -- If Ryan Aplin never set foot in Jonesboro again, he'd have made his mark on Arkansas State University as it is.

Yet it was fitting that the two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year returned to the Red Wolves to help launch the Butch Jones era last season as ASU's running backs coach.

Now, Aplin will try to help revive yet another Sun Belt program with a first-year head coach in Clay Helton at Georgia Southern.

Aplin is entering his first season as an assistant coach for the Eagles, working with tight ends and inside receivers while also serving as the team's pass game coordinator. Georgia Southern is the sixth different stop on Aplin's coaching carousel, following stints at Auburn, North Alabama, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Western Kentucky and ASU.

Although Aplin is not even eight months into his time in Statesboro, Ga., Helton believes the former Red Wolf will be on the way out soon -- perhaps eventually returning to his alma mater.

"I've always felt great coaches are men of character, they know how to develop and care for their players, be brutally honest with them and they know how to recruit. Ryan Aplin does each and every one of those [things]," Helton said. "He's one of the rare commodities of a brilliant, young offensive-minded coach that recruits his butt off.

"He's destined to be a head coach and he definitely could be the head coach at Arkansas State at some point in time."

Not only was Aplin the winner of consecutive conference player of the year awards in 2011 and 2012 as the Red Wolves' quarterback, but he also led the program to conference titles in each of those seasons. That's on top of holding the ASU record for most career passing yards (10,758) while ranking second in touchdown passes (67) and completion percentage (66.4%).

Joining Helton's staff with the Eagles, Aplin will reunite with his former offensive coordinator -- in a sense. Helton, who spent the last six-plus seasons as head coach at Southern Cal, was hired as the Red Wolves' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in late December 2009.

He resigned less than two months later to become the Trojans' quarterbacks coach.

But Aplin made an impression on Helton in those few weeks, and Georgia Southern's players are already taking notice of their new assistant coach.

"For me to be able to absorb the information and the knowledge that [Aplin] has in this league, whether it's playing or coaching, it's been really awesome," Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease said.

Transfers

Arkansas State will enter the 2022 season without its leading passer, rusher and receiver from a year ago.

Given that all are still playing college football, such a scenario might seem abnormal. But what was odd just a couple of years back is the new normal in the transfer portal era.

What could be strange for the Red Wolves, however, is having to face two of their former teammates in a Sun Belt Conference game.

Former ASU quarterback Layne Hatcher and running back Lincoln Pare opted to depart Jonesboro in the offseason, reuniting in San Marcos at Texas State with Coach Jake Spavital.

The move for Hatcher was not necessarily a stunner. Although the former Pulaski Academy star started the final six games of 2021 for the Red Wolves, he was Coach Butch Jones' second choice before James Blackman's season-ending shoulder injury.

Pare, on the other hand, was ASU's No. 1 rushing option and a vocal leader for the program.

"If I had told you before the 2020 season that our starting quarterback would be at App[alachian] State and we'd have one of our quarterbacks at Arkansas State, I'd have to figure out what world we were living in," Spavital said.

Hatcher is in the mix to start under center for the Bobcats, although he's facing competition from sophomore Ty Evans and Baylor transfer C.J. Rogers. Spavital declined to give any indication as to who might win out, simply saying, "The quarterback competition is going to be pretty interesting."

Pare will likely be a little further down the depth chart than he was with the Red Wolves -- Calvin Hill and Jahmyl Jeter should get the bulk of the carries -- but Spavital believes as many as five players could get time in Texas State's backfield rotation.

"The issue is going to be keeping them involved in the game plan because it's tough to play five running backs," he said. "We're going to have little things to utilize all those guys, but as coaches, we've got to find a way."

Friend turned foe

Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones won't get to face Marshall and Coach Charles Huff in the Thundering Herd's first season as a Sun Belt Conference member.

With Marshall in the league's East Division, Huff will only encounter Troy and Louisiana-Lafayette as his team's two West Division crossover opponents.

Perhaps Jones will check in with his former co-worker for advice when the Red Wolves meet the Trojans and Cajuns later in the 2022 season. He and Huff worked together for Nick Saban as part of Alabama's coaching staff in 2019 and 2020.

"One of the beauties of my time at the University of Alabama was to be surrounded by so many different experiences at different levels," Huff said. "The discipline, the consistency in performance and consistency in our preparation, helping players reach that level of self-gratification...[and] create value for themselves on and off the field -- those are things you can carry over [to any job]."

Along with Jones and Huff on those Crimson Tide staffs were former or current head coaches in Steve Sarkisian (Texas), Kyle Flood (Rutgers), Jeff Banks (Texas A&M), Major Applewhite (Houston), and Batesville native and former University of Central Arkansas safety Charlie Strong (Louisville/Texas/South Florida).