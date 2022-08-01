• President Joe Biden tested positive for covid-19 for the second straight day, "continues to feel well" and will keep working from the executive residence while he isolates, according to a letter by Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician.

• Scott Mellinger, sheriff of Madison County, Ind., told The Herald Bulletin that the fatal shooting of an Elwood police officer during a traffic stop northeast of Indianapolis made him go "from being prayerful to being angry."

• Min Aung Hlaing, Burma's military chief, said acting President Myint Swe approved his request to extend a state of emergency until Feb. 1, 2023, to prepare for elections.

• Barry Mehler, a former history professor at Ferris State University who retired rather than face possible termination for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students, accepted $95,000 and agreed to a three-year gag order to settle his legal dispute with the Michigan institution.

• Anatoly Chubais, who resigned as a high-ranking adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in a European intensive care unit for a rare neurological disorder, Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak wrote on Telegram.

• Dan Goldman, an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune and MSNBC commentator, would be among the wealthiest members of Congress if he won a seat representing New York's 10th District, according to financial disclosure forms shared by his campaign that show a net worth between $64 million and $253 million.

• Jim Fitton, a retired British geologist, was reunited with his family in Malaysia after the 66-year-old's conviction for picking up shards of pottery and other fragments from an ancient archaeological site in southern Iraq was overturned, his family said.

• Khalid Mehdiyev, of Yonkers, N.Y., is being held without bail after he was caught armed with an AK-47 rifle outside the Brooklyn borough home of an Iranian dissident journalist and author he spied on for at least two days, according to a federal criminal complaint.

• Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema "would be favorable toward" the Inflation Reduction Act he claims would help with manufacturing jobs, reduce deficits by $300 billion, lower prescription drug prices and accelerate the permitting process for energy production.