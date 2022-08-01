Invest in department, retired PB chief says

In part two of the web series "The Newsroom," former Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. details the criminal activity within the police department and says there's a small core that was part of it or knew about it.

Franklin said the majority of the officers are loyal and hardworking.

With the Pine Bluff Police Department down to only 92 officers, Franklin said the challenge to bringing in officers is pay.

"When it's not pay, it's call volume," said Franklin. "If you got the shift working, if you had five more officers, that officer wouldn't have to take as many calls."

He said officers don't have time to focus on other crimes due to the high volume of calls they receive. That boils down to being underpaid and overworked, he said, adding that he has lost seasoned detectives who went to other agencies for more money and less work.

"We have to invest in the police department. It's mandatory," said Franklin.





From the downtown block parties to homecoming, Franklin said many people are fearful to go places because of what may happen, and he talks about what investments would help the department combat crime.

"The Newsroom" segments are produced by Eplunus Colvin.