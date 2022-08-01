July heat sets records across Northwest Arkansas, River Valley; Benton County drops burn ban

Fayetteville and Fort Smith set a series of daily record high temperatures in a scorching July, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

It was the third warmest July on record for both cities, according to the Weather Service's Twitter page. The Weather Service has kept data on Fayetteville since 1949 and Fort Smith since 1900.

Fayetteville set daily highs six times -- 102 on July 8; 103 on July 19, 20 and 25; 104 on July 26; and 101 on July 27.

Previous highs were 98 in 1962 for July 8, 102 in 1980 for July 19, 102 in 2012 for July 20, 102 in 1977 for July 25, 100 in 1986 for July 26 and 100 in 1986 for July 27, according to the Weather Service.

Fort Smith set daily high temperatures July 8 at 106 and July 19 at 108. Previous highs were 105 in 1964 for July 8 and 106 in 2012 for July 19. The city tied the record for July 21 with 2011 with a high of 106, according to the Weather Service.

Fayetteville had 11 days of temperatures of 100 degrees or more and 28 days of 90 degrees of more in July, according to the Weather Service.

There were 13 days of temperatures of 100 degrees or more in July in 1954 and 1980 and 11 days in 2011 in the city, according to the Weather Service.

The city received 2.45 inches of rain over the month with the most -- 1.49 inches -- July 28.

Fort Smith had 23 days of temperatures of 100 degrees or more and 28 days of 90 degrees of more in July, according to the Weather Service.

There were 30 days of temperatures of 100 degrees or more in July in 2011, 25 days in 1934 and 22 days in 1954, according to the Weather Service.

The city received 2.06 inches of rain for the month, including 1.48 inches July 29.

In Benton County, 5.06 inches of rain for July was recorded at Northwest National Airport in Highfill with 2.74 inches falling July 30. There were 12 days of temperatures over 100 degrees or more in July recorded at the airport.

Temperatures started to cool off toward the end of the month. Drake Field had its only three readings of highs in the 80s for the month on July 29-31. The same was true at Fort Smith Regional Airport and Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

Rain totals from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Sunday included 3.15 inches in Rogers, 3.41 inches in Springdale and 4.92 inches in Decatur, according to the Weather Service.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring on Monday signed a court order to end the countywide burn ban. Residents who want to burn openly outside should check with their local municipality before burning, according to a news release.

Washington and Crawford counties were still listed as being in burn bans Monday, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

All of Benton County and the northern half of Washington County remain in extreme drought, and the southern half of Washington County is in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The forecast shows temperatures in the low to mid-90s through Friday, according to the Weather Service.

Elsewhere in Arkansas

On Monday, the National Weather Service posted on Twitter preliminary numbers for July showing Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Harrison were on average warmer and drier than usual.

Little Rock was a little more than 5 degrees warmer on average, meaning it raised more than the other four cities. Pine Bluff saw on average less than an inch of rain in July, dropping more than 2 inches above the average for the month.

Before the rainfall, Baxter, Fulton, Randolph and Sharp Counties were designated as natural disaster areas by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday.

Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass said that before the rain it was extremely hot and dry in the county and that even trees were feeling the effects. He said he was worried about the county's beef cattle farmers.

"They're having to supplement feeding their cattle with hay right now because the grass is dead in pastures," said Pendergrass.

Vic Ford, who is the associate vice president of agriculture and natural resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service, said that Baxter County farmers are not the only farmers struggling to feed their cattle.

"We're in dire straights. Cattle farmers could not produce enough hay," said Ford.

Other farmers are struggling too. Ford said fruit and vegetable operations are also being affected.

But Ford said the rain provided some relief to farmers. He said it could allow grass to grow so farmers could make more hay or revitalize their grazing pastures.

The UA System Division of Agriculture is focusing on teaching farmers how to survive the hot and dry conditions in a way that suits their operation, according to Ford.

"In the future, I am kind of expecting those four counties' conditions to expand to others. Drought doesn't pay attention to county boundaries," said Ford.

Pendergrass said the designation of Baxter County as a place of natural disaster allows farmers to apply for extra help. And, according to Ford, the assistance might help some farmers set up irrigation systems, which are expensive.

Deputy State Forester Mike Cutrer said that after the rainfall, a number of burn bans were dropped throughout the state. As of Monday afternoon, more than 20 counties around Arkansas had dropped their burn bans.

He said some portions of the state will remain at high risk for wildfires.

"Central and southern Arkansas didn't get as much as we would like and it evaporated quickly. If we get more they will come off," said Cutrer.