Lea, Commodores embrace schedule

ATLANTA -- Clark Lea is still searching for his first SEC victory going into his second season as Vanderbilt's coach.

The Commodores went 0-8 in conference play last season and were outscored 323-109, including 104-0 in the first two games against Georgia and Florida.

In Vanderbilt's only SEC loss by fewer than nine points, South Carolina overcame four turnovers as its backup quarterback threw a touchdown pass with 37 seconds left to lift the Gamecocks to a 21-20 victory.

Going into this season Vanderbilt has lost 21 consecutive SEC games since beating Missouri 21-14 at home on Oct. 19, 2019.

The Commodores lost their final four conference games in 2019, then went 0-9 in 2020 when teams played an SEC-only schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having depleted numbers because of positive covid-19 tests, injuries and players opting out resulted in Vanderbilt canceling its 2020 finale at Georgia.

The Commodores aren't close to Sewanee's record for consecutive SEC losses (37 games from 1933-40) or Vanderbilt's second-longest in the conference (33 from 1976-81).

But the Commodores are one loss away from matching their 22-game streak (from 1995-98) that is the SEC's fourth-longest and two losses from their 23-game streak (from 2000-03) that is the third-longest.

Adding to Vanderbilt's degree of difficulty in breaking its current SEC losing streak is that the Commodores open conference play this season at defending conference champion Alabama, which replaced Mississippi State on the schedule; against Ole Miss, which is coming off its first 10-victory regular season; and defending national champion Georgia.

The Crimson Tide, Rebels and Bulldogs were a combined 37-6 last season, including 21-3 in SEC play.

After an SEC gauntlet like that, how beaten down might Vanderbilt be physically and mentally before it plays at Missouri and against South Carolina?

"We don't talk about that," Lea said at SEC Media Days. "We don't spend time on it.

"We don't tally up the collective records of our opponents. That's just not who we are.

"We're not fighting to win an SEC game, we're fighting to become a dominant force within the conference.

"Obviously winning in the SEC requires winning that first game. But when that happens, it's not going to be a huge celebration. We're going to celebrate everything at a high level, but we're going to shift focus quickly to the next opponent because that's what winning programs do."

Vanderbilt, a charter member of the SEC in 1933, never has won a conference football championship. Last season was the 20th time since 1960 the Commodores have finished winless in SEC play.

But there have been successful seasons, including six bowl appearances since 2008, highlighted by back-to-back 9-4 records in 2012-13 under Coach James Franklin before he left for Penn State.

Derek Mason, who succeeded Franklin and was replaced by Lea, led Vanderbilt to two bowl games with 6-7 seasons in 2016 and 2018.

"I don't take ownership of anything that happened before," Lea said. "I certainly take ownership of last season.

"We fell way short of our expectations. But we are simply trying to build the best version of Vanderbilt football in year two independent of our opponents.

"We think if we can reach that level of championship performance within this team, that replicated over time we're going to have a lot of success. That will continue to be our focus."

The Commodores went 2-10 last year, beating Colorado State 24-21 and Connecticut 30-28 on last-second field goals by Joseph Bulovas, who is returning this season along with seven starters on offense and six on defense.

Gaining some momentum is possible with Vanderbilt's first four games at Hawaii, against Elon and Wake Forest and at Northern Illinois.

"We're confident with the work we've put in during the offseason and with how comfortable we are going into Coach Lea's second season," Commodores senior tight end Ben Bresnahan said. "The relationships with Coach Lea have gotten deeper, so that trust is there. We're more close-knit as a team."

Junior quarterback Mike Wright, who started five of the final six games last season in place of junior Ken Seals, goes into this season as the starter with Seals as the backup.

"I've prepared every day since I was a freshman that I'd be taking the first snap," Wright said. "Now it's about the trust that the coaches and the players have in me to say, 'We believe in Mike to go out there and take that first snap of the season.'

"It's exciting. I've embraced the role. I'm ready for it."

Wright completed 93 of 175 passes for 1,042 yards and 5 touchdowns with 6 interceptions in 10 games last season and rushed 91 times for 373 yards and 1 touchdown.

"It's all about moving the ball," Lea said. "One way to do that is with a mobile quarterback. Mike Wright is one of the best in the country in that respect.

"We want him to develop as a total quarterback, which he has. He's demonstrated leadership abilities, too. We're excited for him to enter the fall as our starting quarterback. He knows that he has to earn that every day."

Commodores senior linebacker Anfernee Orji said Wright can be a playmaker in the SEC.

"He's electric," Orji said. "He can beat you with his feet, he can beat you with his arm. Great teammate, great leader.

"He's progressed tremendously. He's gained more confidence each snap, each game he plays."

Wright said the Commodores don't think about their SEC losing streak.

"We focus on what's happening now," he said. "We can't control the past. The past is the past. We can't go back and scratch a loss and make it a win.

"What we can do is focus on that game that's ahead of us, and so that's what we're doing right now. We're focusing on Hawaii.

"Our objective this year is to play at the highest level we can as a team. That's our goal and that's what we're going to try to achieve."

Wright, a three-star recruit from Atlanta, said playing in the SEC is a big reason why he chose to sign with Vanderbilt after previously being committed to Central Florida. His offers in 2018 also included the University of Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville, Northwestern and Minnesota.

"The SEC is the greatest conference in college football, and it's not close," Wright said "It's fun to play all these guys."

Even Alabama and Georgia?

"Why wouldn't you want to play them?" Wright said. "They're the top of the top, right? I embrace that challenge. I don't want to take the easy way out."