A loss for Arkansas

I was saddened to read that Brian Mitchell is no longer a professor at UALR. My brother, Grif Stockley, thought the world of Brian's intelligence, understanding of history, and especially his ability not only to do the research necessary on a subject in order to understand it, but also to convey that to his students and to involve them, not only in the facts but also in figuring out what to do with their information.

I also knew, liked, and respected Brian, not only for his intelligence but for his talent of sharing it in ways that drew his audience or his students into searching deeper to find out the truth and to look for ways to deal with problems or situations that could be solved or improved.

Brian was guest speaker at a study of Little Rock's history of racism that Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, where I attend, was doing on Wednesday nights a few years ago. His personality, ability to connect with people, and his knowledge of our city's history made him one of the best speakers and leaders we have ever had.

I had heard that he had run into some type of prejudice or racism at UALR, but truly hoped the university would be smart enough to hold onto him. Obviously he has been called to another position that will allow him to use his intelligence and personality to share his knowledge. The people who seek and enjoy the research available at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill., have gained from our loss.

SALLY STOCKLEY JOHNSON

Little Rock

Not for Democrats

Apparently, two straight quarters with a declining GDP is only a recession if it is a Republican administration.

PHILLIP BASINGER

Conway

The future is at stake

Gwen Faulkenberry's op-ed last Sunday was phenomenal. She does a great job of calling out the hypocrisy of our legislators.

I suggest that every teacher and every person who supports our teachers and public education should monitor the special session, make note of each one who votes against teacher raises, and target them in the coming election and every subsequent election. Call them out by name and vote them out!

Also, we need to be aware that Sarah Sanders seems "to be set on wide-open school choice among a network of private and charter schools" and public schools will be left to flounder, according to John Brummett. Vote for someone--not Sarah--who cares about our teachers and public schools. The future of our children is at stake.

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock