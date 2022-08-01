Little Rock chief says department is limited in how it can respond to homelessness

With violent crime in Little Rock declining overall despite a recent increase in homicides, residents at a quarterly meeting of the police's Southwest Patrol Division on Thursday returned to the long-standing issue of homelessness in the area, talking next steps with police leaders.

Violent crime in that area of the city is down, division commander Maj. Sidney Allen said, with 21% fewer incidents reported from April to June of this year than that same period last year.

From the start of 2022 to July 25, violent crime in the Southwest Patrol Division was down 13% compared to the year before, city data shows. They posted the largest violent crime reduction of the department's three patrol divisions and tripled the 4% decrease in violent crime reported by the city as a whole.

Southwest is also the only division that has seen a decrease in homicides so far this year compared to last, with a 15% decrease.

Allen attributes the success in crime reduction to planned patrols based on data analysis and clever use of his division's 88 sworn officers.

"We were intentionally and purposefully looking at our numbers," Allen said.

Although the crime stats drew applause, the bulk of the meeting was spent discussing concerns about the homeless population in the area.

Ward 7 Director B.J. Wyrick asked what the police could do to address residents' concerns.

"Neighbors are concerned, they're seeing small children in camps, they're also seeing things disappearing from their homes," Wyrick said.

The police's role in addressing homelessness is often complicated because they are there to enforce laws, Allen said, and many of the complaints they get about homeless people are things that are "unsightful and unpleasant" but not illegal.

There's only so much they can do about those sorts of complaints, interim Chief Wayne Bewley said.

"We can't be the solution," Bewley said. "We have a piece."

However, when it comes to theft and especially small children in camps, police want to know about it, Bewley said.

"That's clearly a priority," Bewley said.

Past the concerns about theft and the safety of the camps, Wyrick said her constituents were concerned about panhandling, which she said had spread to areas where it was never reported before, such as the Otter Creek neighborhood.

Wyrick spoke with city attorney Tom Carpenter, who told her the city has an anti-panhandling law on the books that would stand up to legal challenges stemming from constitutional freedom of speech rights.

But the police's role in reducing panhandling is "complicated," Bewley said, because the courts have to choose to follow through with enforcing the laws.

"It does us no good to write a citation that nothing occurs from," Bewley said.