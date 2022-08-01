Woman killed in Heights, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police were investigating in the Heights on Monday afternoon after a woman was killed, authorities said.

According to a statement posted on Twitter around 1 p.m., police said they were at the scene of the homicide, located at 15 Lombardy Lane. The victim's name wasn't released.

Officers responded to a “battery in progress call” on Lombardy Lane shortly after noon, according to an online police dispatch log.

Police spokesperson Mark Edwards said the victim was a woman, and that the killing was domestic related.

Authorities asked people to avoid the scene because the investigation into the homicide remains active.

The Lombardy Lane homicide is the second killing reported by Little Rock police on Monday. Officers dispatched to 10124 Whispering Pines Drive at about 8:30 a.m. found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.







