McSpadden holds off Tandy, wins ASGA Match Play title

Arriving at El Dorado's Mystic Creek Golf Club early Sunday morning, Palmer McSpadden knew there was a possibility he'd have to face former Fayetteville teammate Sam Tandy.

The pair had to win their respective semifinals first, but McSpadden was rooting for his friend. He figured playing for a title against Tandy would put him at ease.

McSpadden got his wish. Then, he made the most of it.

McSpadden held off Tandy 2 and 1 to win the 2022 Arkansas State Golf Association Match Play Championship, tying the 17th hole to shut the door after leading by three with three holes to play.

For the University of Central Arkansas junior, it was his first ASGA amateur title after winning the junior championship in 2020.

"It really meant a lot just because I had such a great week hanging out with my friends," McSpadden said. "Playing that course for the first time, it was such an awesome course. ... It's really hard while remaining fair."

McSpadden and Tandy, a junior at Harding University, split the first two holes before Tandy made a birdie on the third. McSpadden's approach on the fourth enabled him to birdie that hole and pull the match back even.

From there, he extended his lead to 2 up and stretched it out to as many as three.

McSpadden said playing from ahead allowed him to stick to his game plan and not put additional pressure on himself.

"I felt really comfortable," he said. "I couldn't lose in regulation -- we were going to have to go into a playoff [going into the 16th hole] so that's when I felt like I really had."

McSpadden played in the U.S. Amateur last summer but suffered an injury prior to UCA's fall season and didn't finish better than tied for 26th in any of his five spring events.

The Fayetteville native is optimistic he can lean on his success from the past week entering his upcoming college season.

"I had a lot of momentum going into last season," McSpadden said. "It's my first win since the injury, so it feels really good to get back and I feel like I have that momentum again."