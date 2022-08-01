NLR, Entergy OK buy of 3 clients

The city of North Little Rock has finalized an agreement to acquire three major commercial customers from the state's largest electric utility, Entergy Arkansas.

As part of the agreement, the city will pay Entergy $350,000 and in return will become the electric utility for planned warehouses for retail giants Dollar General and Lowe's and an empty lot the city will look to sell for commercial development.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said the takeover is a necessary move to keep costs down at the city's electric department, which needs to keep adding customers. Hartwick said the city will start providing power to Dollar General "immediately" as the retailer builds its warehouse.

"If we do not keep expanding our power needs and our power resources to people who need power, at one point the cost to run a power plant will exceed your income," Hartwick said. "That's why it's so important to keep our North Little Rock Electric [Department] on the forefront."

The new customers come from Tulip Farms, a 450-acre piece of land the city annexed in August 2020. For Entergy, there was not much say in the matter because Arkansas law gives cities the power to take customers from utilities for themselves after annexations.

The Tulip Farms site, located on the eastern edge of the city near Galloway, is home to Amazon's new five-story fulfillment center and future warehouse for Dollar General and Lowe's.

The annexation let the city use a state law that says it has three years to claim "all customers, distribution properties" from an annexed territory in exchange for compensation. The city, which made the claim in March, had six months to negotiate a settlement with Entergy.

Along with compensation, the city has decided against taking Amazon, one of Entergy's biggest customers.

"Currently, there are no customers located in the portion of the Tulip Farm development that [North Little Rock] is acquiring from Entergy Arkansas," said Kacee Kirschvink, a spokesperson for Entergy, in a statement. "Ultimately, [North Little Rock Electric] will serve any customers that locate within the acquired area which would include the recently announced facilities within the Tulip Farm development once they are operational."

North Little Rock is just one of 15 municipalities in Arkansas that has its own electric utility. The city projects its electric department will generate $90 million in revenue, according to its 2022 budget.

For North Little Rock, 46% of its electricity comes from natural gas that it purchases -- its largest source of power. Coal, at 39%, comes in second, followed by the city's hydroelectric plant at Murray Lock and Dam at 11%. The remaining 4% of power comes from methane. Hartwick said he's looking to add solar power as an additional source of electricity.

In an interview, Hartwick said the city is eyeing more land for annexation with the continued goal of expanding its utility customer base, hinting at property currently served by the Jacksonville-based First Electric Cooperative.