NWA EDITORIAL | Operating government without sufficient legal review is dangerous

The first suggestion the legal work involved in running Washington County was bogged down came in June when Sheriff Tim Helder asked the Quorum Court for permission to hire a legal adviser for his agency.

Helder said he needed the position, at a cost between $72,000 and $96,000 a year, because the Sheriff's Office needs someone with expertise in law enforcement and detention issues. He cited an "uptick" in lawsuits against the agency and said that's a trend nationwide. Beyond that, his office is also "inundated with" Freedom of Information Act requests that requires legal expertise.

The Quorum Court approved Helder's request.

Then, at a meeting last week to review 2023 budget requests, Washington County Tax Collector Angela Wood sought an additional $10,000 to $20,000 for "special legal expenses" and Circuit Clerk Kyle Sylvester requested $75,000 in the same category for next year.

Sylvester told Quorum Court members the county attorney, Brian Lester, has such a workload that requests for legal advice and assistance have not been handled in a timely manner.

"We really require and need prompt legal assistance," he said, explaining he'd like to contract with a private attorney to meet his department's needs.

Helder, Wood and Sylvester are all elected public officials charged with operating their portions of county government. The county attorney is hired by the elected county judge. Lester was County Judge Joseph Wood's hire.

It likely a surprise to no one that such request came forward. Wood hired Lester in 2017 as county attorney and Carl Gales as chief of staff. Within the last year, Lester assumed both titles and, no doubt, a heavier workload, particularly in an election year when his boss was, until May's primary, running for lieutenant governor.

Quorum Court members last week, however, seemed to want to bury their heads in the fiscal sands. Sam Duncan said Angela Wood and Sylvester should use the county attorney's office and promised to vote against any budget with special legal services. Lester, in the role of county attorney, should fill a now-vacant deputy county attorney post, Duncan said.

The blending of the chief of staff position with the county attorney has hurt both functions, especially without that deputy attorney. But the real legal concerns of county government can't simply be paused or delayed without creating legal dangers. What Angela Wood and Kyle Sylvester requested wasn't out of order, but however it's resolved, they need prompt legal advice. Not providing it could cost the county a lot more than the two are asking for.