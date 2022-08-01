FOOTBALL

Deal nears for Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a three-year contract extension with All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel that will clear the way for their top offensive playmaker to return to the practice field. A person familiar with the deal said Sunday the sides are putting the finishing touches on the contract a day before the Niners are set to hold their first padded practice of training camp. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been signed. NFL Network first reported the sides had reached an agreement and said the new contract will be worth $71.55 million with $58.1 million in contract guarantees. The extension will allow Samuel to hit free agency in 2026 when he will be 30 years old.

QB ruling expected today

A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming today. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson's disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him.

GOLF

Rookie wins LPGA event

Ayaka Furue of Japan ran off six consecutive birdies in the middle of her round and rallied from a four-shot deficit with a 10-under 62 to win the Women's Scottish Open for her first LPGA Tour title. A seven-time winner on the Japan LPGA -- once as an amateur -- Furue became the second rookie to win on the LPGA Tour this year, and she did it in style at Dundonald Links. Starting the final round four shots behind Celine Boutier of France, the 22-year-old finished the front nine with four consecutive birdies and added two more to start the back nine. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 69 for the third time in four days and finished at 10-under 278.

Stenson first at LIV

Henrik Stenson's decision that cost him the Ryder Cup captaincy paid large and immediate dividends when the Swede won the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster and picked up more than $4 million for three days' work. Staked to a three-shot lead going into the third and final round, Stenson opened with a 20-foot birdie putt and never led anyone closer than two shots the rest of the way. He closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Matthew Wolf (64) and Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last hole for a 68.

Crocker a winner at Hero

American Sean Crocker held off a spirited challenge from Eddie Pepperell to claim his first European tour title with a wire-to-wire victory in the Hero Open on Sunday. Crocker closed with a 4-under 68 at Fairmont St. Andrews to finish 22-under par and one shot ahead of Pepperell, who had piled on the pressure with a closing 65.

TENNIS

Sinner tops No. 1 seed

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down in the final of the Croatia Open on Sunday to beat top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 for his sixth career ATP title. The 10th-ranked Italian was playing his first final of the year -- and eighth overall -- as he prevented the fifth-ranked Alcaraz from successfully defending his first ATP title. Sinner dominated after the 19-year-old Alcaraz prevailed in the first-set tiebreaker.

Garcia a winner in Poland

Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title. It's the second trophy of the year for Garcia after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, her first title in three years.

Bouzkova claims 1st title

Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova cruised past seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Prague Open for her first WTA title. The 24-year-old lifted the trophy after playing in her fourth WTA final, the second this year after she lost to American Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico in February.

MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen wins again

Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was third.

Tony Finau kisses his wife Alayna on the 18th green after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Henrik Stenson, right, of Sweden, greets former President Donald Trump after winning the individual competition of the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

