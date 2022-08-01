Troopers: Cabot man dies after tractor-trailer hits disabled pickup on I-440

A 63-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 440 in Pulaski County, troopers said.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Michael Grice of Cabot was traveling east on I-440 when his pickup became disabled in the middle lane. At about 3:05 a.m., authorities said that a 2022 Kenworth truck struck the rear of Grice’s 2014 GMC Sierra, causing his vehicle to rotate and hit the concrete barrier.

No other injuries were reported at the time of the wreck. Troopers described conditions as wet and rainy at the time of the wreck.

At least 315 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.