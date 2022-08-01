OPINION | A WORD: Little game offers ‘simple’ apology and says, ‘Rabbit, rabbit’

Rabbit, rabbit.

"Rabbit" was our answer July 25. Congratulations to everyone who knew that rabbits are not rodents and that repeating the word "rabbit" is a folk practice (see: arkansasonline.com/81bun).

Also, many apologies for failing to confirm that the answer July 18 was "simple."

Today's mystery word also is simple. It's a noun and/or verb with four letters that descends from a variant of a late Middle English word that meant "a ball of thread."

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

• A board game.

• To let another person in on some information.

• A fact or idea that serves as a guide or helps in the completion of a task or solution of a problem.

• An idea or a thing detectives seek.

One final clue:

• This.

Have you guessed the word? I promise to remember to print the answer Aug. 8, but feel free to email if you can't wait.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com