100 years ago

Aug. 1, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- An increase in the service given by the Fayetteville Light and Power Company, which was recently curtailed to nine hours a day, soon will be instituted, according to V. McDaniel, local superintendent of the company. The curtailment was made on account of the coal shortage, but the company has been able to secure several cars of coal recently, and this, coupled with what is being furnished by the Baldwin mines in this county, probably will be sufficient to afford at least 12-hour service. If strike conditions do not improve, the company probably will go on an oil fuel basis, which will allow full-day service.

50 years ago

Aug. 1, 1972

• Governor Bumpers has written a letter to chamber of commerce presidents in Arkansas urging them to join a campaign to bring an Amtrak route through Arkansas but there was strong evidence that it would be futile. Amtrak is the federally subsidized national rail passenger system -- and bypasses Arkansas. Mr. Bumpers told the chamber that Arkansas was one of only three states bypassed. ... The governor said the old route of the Texas Eagle through Arkansas from St. Louis was natural. "The inclusion of Arkansas within the Amtrak System could benefit our state immeasurably," he said, in urging chambers to write letters to Amtrak. "Rapid rail transit is definitely a form of transportation for the future."

25 years ago

Aug. 1, 1997

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' congressional delegation split on the balanced-budget measure, one Democrat and one Republican voting against the plan while the other four members supported it. In the House, Republican Rep. Jay Dickey and Democratic Rep. Marion Berry were among the 85 members who opposed the measure. For Dickey, it was a matter of sticking to his campaign pledge to oppose any new taxes, including the tobacco tax increase in the bill that would finance expanded health care for children... Berry pointed to cuts in programs for veterans and rural health-care providers, cuts that he said went too far. The health-care cuts drew particular criticism in his eastern Arkansas district, he said, noting that "every hospital CEO in the district wrote us or called us in opposition to the bill." ... Supporting the balanced-budget measure were Arkansas' other two House members -- Republican Asa Hutchinson and Democrat Vic Snyder -- and the state's two senators -- Democrat Dale Bumpers and Republican Tim Hutchinson.

10 years ago

Aug. 1, 2012

• A new slogan unveiled Tuesday in Springdale, paired with a logo of five arrows pointing skyward, is at the center of a new campaign to attract companies and professionals worldwide to Arkansas' northwest corner. Speakers at a news conference hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Council, a group of about 100 business and civic leaders, said the "Northwest Arkansas. Great for Business. Great for Life." campaign is designed to create an image for the region: a world-class place to do business that also offers urban amenities and natural beauty. ... But residents shouldn't look for the slogan or logo on national television anytime soon, or even on a series of highway billboards, said Northwest Arkansas Council President and CEO Mike Malone. It's targeted toward economic development professionals and business leaders. ... The promotion also will go to site selection consultants who help companies choose relocation spots and to companies that market business talent, Malone said.