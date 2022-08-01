Sections
Phillips recounts life of controversial general during Bella Vista event

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Dale Phillips, president of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table, addresses the club’s July 7 meeting. His topic was “The Life of Controversial General Benjamin Butler.” The group's next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at Cooper Chapel. The guest speaker will be Dr. Curt Fields, who is known for his portrayals of U.S. Grant during the war years.

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table met July 7, with Dale Phillips, the club's president, presenting a program entitled "The Life of Controversial Gen. Benjamin Butler."

Butler was a brilliant attorney prior to the Civil War and a successful attorney and politician afterward. He is credited with declaring slaves who turned themselves in to Union forces as contraband. As a Union general, he also successfully occupied New Orleans, the largest city in the Confederacy, where despite some successful efforts he earned the nicknames "Spoons" and "The Beast" due to unpopular handling of the local population, particularly women.

Disappointing performances at Petersburg and Fort Fisher finally put Butler on the sidelines for the remainder of the war. He was later seriously considered as a presidential candidate.

The meeting was held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

The next meeting of the Civil War Round Table will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Chapel. The change in venue is due to an anticipated larger-than-normal crowd of those wishing to hear guest speaker Dr. Curt Fields, a nationally known living historian, who will be portraying Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the war years.

