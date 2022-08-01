Rain providing relief across Arkansas but rising temperatures, dry conditions remain a concern

Forecasters said the rain received during the last week of July was not enough to negate dry conditions.

“As far as rain goes, some portion of the state really saw nothing this month until three days ago,” said Erik Green, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

According to Green, the widespread rainfall left about two to three inches across the state with some pockets getting up to four inches.

A tweet from the National Weather Service on Sunday said the rainfall from the end of the week through the weekend had varied throughout Arkansas, with much of the northern and southern portions of the state receiving two inches or more.

“However, there have been several places where little to no rain has occurred,” said the weather service's tweet.

“It sounds like a lot, but when you consider the deficit they were in, it’s not even close to filling the deficit,” said Green.

The National Weather Service posted Monday on Twitter preliminary numbers for July, showing Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Harrison were on average warmer and drier than usual.

Little Rock was a little more than five degrees warmer on average, meaning it raised more than the other four cities.

The city with the largest change in precipitation was Pine Bluff, which saw on average less than an inch of rain in July, dropping over two inches above the average.

“I think you’ll see some conditions improve around the state [due to the recent rainfall],” said Green, “But current patterns suggest that we may go back into a period where we don’t see any widespread significant rainfall.”

Before the rainfall Baxter, Fulton, Randolph and Sharp Counties were designated as natural disaster areas by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, announced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday.

Mickey Pendergrass, the Baxter County Judge, said that before the rain it was extremely hot and dry in the county, even trees were feeling the effect.

He said he was worried about the beef cattle farmers in the county.

“They’re having to supplement feeding their cattle with hay right now because the grass is dead in pastures,” said Pendergrass.

According to Vic Ford, who is over agriculture and natural resources for the University of Arkansas System of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service, Baxter County farmers are not the only farmers struggling to feed their cattle.

“You always have to take variation of rainfall into account. We’re in dire straights. Cattle farmers could not produce enough hay,” said Ford.

The grass did not grow enough for most farmers to make a second cut to get more hay, according to Ford.

“Beef farmers are selling cattle because they couldn’t afford to keep them through winter,” said Ford.

Not only beef farmers are struggling, Ford said fruits and vegetables are being affected too.

“Where I am more concerned, there is still a lot of dry land row crops. I don’t think unless we get more rain that they’ll finish with good production,” said Ford, “Believe it or not, this year has been so weird that we’ve had farmers both harvest and plant soybeans in July.”

According to Ford, the rain provided some relief to farmers. He said it could allow grass to grow so farmers could make more hay or revitalize their grazing pastures.

Ford said everyone should be aware that the conditions still vary across the state, and the four counties declared natural disasters are in dire situations.

The UA System Division of Agriculture is focusing on teaching farmers how to survive the hot and dry conditions in a way that suits their operation, according to Ford.

“In the future, I am kind of expecting those four counties’ conditions to expand to others. Drought doesn’t pay attention to county boundaries,” said Ford.

Pendergrass said the designation of Baxter County as a place of natural disaster allows farmers to apply for some extra help.

Ford said assistance might help some farmers set up irrigation systems, which are expensive.

“I am glad of that declaration and that they could get some relief. I worry about the farmer’s and their stress and mental health,” said Ford.

According to Ford, farmers are happy for the rainfall but wishing for more of it.

Pendergrass said the northern part of the county got about three inches of rain and the southern portion of the county received more.

“The rain definitely helps,” said Pendergrass, “But looking forward to the future forecasts of August, the burn ban is still in place. There are even less predicted days of rainfall. As much as it helped, it does not lay down the fact that we still have fire dangers.”

Deputy State Forester, Mike Cutrer, said that after the rainfall they have seen an increase in burn bans being dropped throughout the state.

“Mostly it is kind of spotty right now and coinciding with rainfall,” said Cutrer, “ The more rain they had, the quicker they came off.”





This a map showing the burn bans still in place across the state after rainfall at the end of last week (Arkansas Department of Agriculture)







As of Monday afternoon more than 20 counties around Arkansas had dropped their burn bans.

According to Cutrer, some counties have kept the bans due to future forecasts and also the amount of manpower available to fight fires in each county.

Cutrer said some portions of the state will remain at high risk for wildfires.

“Central and southern Arkansas didn’t get as much as we would like and it evaporated quickly, if we get more they will come off,” said Cutrer, “ But, even with rain, we still run the risk of wildfires this time of year. Just be careful with your fires, that’s all we ask.”

Green said the forecast predicts rising temperatures, but not quite triple digits for the upcoming days.

“We will feel what I call the fishbowl effect,” said Green, “Where you will walk outside and feel like you’re swimming in air.”

According to Green the moisture and a chance of rain at the end of the week will keep 100 degree days at bay, but Arkansans can expect high heat index values due to humidity.