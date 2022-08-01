Razorback freshman earns national high school player of the year award

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas freshman Nick Smith was named the national high school boys basketball player of the year on Monday by USA Today.

Smith averaged 26.5 points, 8 rebounds and 7.3 assists as a senior at North Little Rock High School. He helped lead the Charging Wildcats to a Class 6A state championship and scored 25 points against Bentonville in the title game.

Smith was named a McDonald’s All-American and was co-MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic after he scored 27 points at the event in Chicago.

Smith is the first Arkansas basketball signee to win USA Today’s national award. Past winners of the award include LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Jason Kidd, Chris Webber and Alonzo Mourning.

Former Arkansas star Corliss Williamson was named national player of the year by Gatorade as a senior at Russellville High School in 1992.

Derrian Ford, who is also a freshman at Arkansas with Smith, was one of 24 finalists for this year’s USA Today award.



