Remember when Arkansas Travelers’ mascot was a baggy, fake-fur horse?





Before Otey the Swamp Possum, before Ace the muscular horse, the Arkansas Travelers baseball team had a mascot named Shelly.

Like Ace, Shelly was supposed to be a horse, but their kinship goes no further. Shelly's tan fake fur body had saggy ears, baggy legs and a muzzle like the honker on Bullwinkle the Moose, including buck teeth. The overall effect gave an air of plausibility to the pratfalls Shelly executed while racing cute kids around the bases.

Shelly's vast jersey carried the logo of Shell Oil, a team sponsor.

Between innings Shelly did all the usual mascot antics and experienced all the joys of the mascot lifestyle, especially the howling of the terrified children and the shoves of the big kids trying to prove they weren't. For Clunker Car Night, Shelly showed off the hoopties given away to lucky fans.

According to Terry Turner's photo-heavy history "Baseball in Little Rock," from 1997 to 2004, five actors wore the fur suit: Kevin Thomas, Jason Benbrook, Bobby Reed, Tye Herring and Kyle Hamsher. Others had the job later in Shelly's 17-year career, including job-seekers who attended open auditions in 2007 at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Turner also wrote the Encyclopedia of Arkansas entry on the Travs' long history; see arkansasonline.com/81turner.

When the team left Ray Winder Field for Dickey Stephens Park in 2006, Shelly went with them. But in 2013, Shelly was retired, replaced by Ace and Otey. The New Zealand site Horsetalk reported that for one final appearance, Shelly would sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans, "as is the case with most retiring horses of such stature."

Nor was Shelly the team's first horsie mascot. To read an explanation by Paul Caputo, author of "The Story Behind the Nickname," see arkansasonline.com/81logo.



