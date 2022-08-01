Serene story time scene added to walls at Lincoln library

LINCOLN -- The next time children and parents come into the room for story time at Lincoln Public Library, they might think about bringing a blanket and a picnic lunch, along with a book or two.

Three walls in the large room will be painted with a mural that depicts a running stream lined with beautiful, lush green trees, grass and wildflowers.

The mural is being painted by Russell Kapity, an artist who served with the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer from May 2010 to February 2017. He retired with the rank First Class Petty Officer.

Kapity, whose wife Leandra is the Lincoln children's librarian, holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration. He's also studying to be a barber.

He hopes to open a barber shop in Lincoln, using his art talent on the side. The name of his design business is 1902 Design.

"The Kapitys came over from Serbia in 1902," Kapity said in explaining where the name came from.

Library Director Dianna Payne said she and her staff have wanted to paint the white walls in the room for a long time and are using grant money from the Washington County Library System to pay for the project.

Leandra Kapity is the one who selected the scene. It is based on a painting called, "Early Morning Near Lock Katrine in the Trossachs, Scotland," by John Glover.

"This is what the children's librarian wanted," Russell Kapity said of the mural.

Kapity primed the wall first and then sketched some of the scene with charcoal to place trees and other subjects on the wall.

Payne said the mural for the children's library room is practice for a much more intricate mural that Kapity will paint on a wall behind the circulation counter.

This mural will be the illusion of a second story of a library, Payne said.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Russell Kapity of Lincoln paints a mural in the children's storytime room at Lincoln Public Library. The mural will cover three walls in the room. The scene is based on a painting named “Early Morning Near Lock Katrine in the Trossachs, Scotland,” by John Glover.

