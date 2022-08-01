Suspension recommended for Pope County judge

A judicial disciplinary committee has recommended suspending a Pope County district court judge without pay after finding the justice violated ethical codes of conduct.

Judge Don Bourne aimed “rash statements” at defendants and failed to appoint defense attorneys for defendants who couldn’t afford legal counsel, according to a news release Monday from the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission.

The commission has recommended the Arkansas Supreme Court suspend Bourne for 90 days, with 75 days held in abeyance for a year on the condition the judge follows remedial measures.

A panel under the commission found Bourne violated the Arkansas Code of Judicial Conduct on two counts.

The first violation stems from Bourne’s demeanor on the bench. The committee found Bourne “had a pattern of injudicious conduct towards defendants” which included commenting on the appearance, residency and ethnicity of those who appeared in his court, according to the news release.

The second count of judicial misconduct concerns Bourne’s failure to follow the law by properly assessing defendants’ abilities to pay for legal counsel.

“Judge Bourne’s pattern of failing to appoint counsel and his disregard for following the proper procedure and considering the legal standard is what pushes his legal error into the realm of judicial misconduct,” the release reads.

Bourne was previously disciplined for making an improper campaign contribution in a state partisan political election.

The commission found Bourne corrected the violations by requiring all requests for the appointment of public defenders be maintained as required by state law. Bourne has acknowledged statements he made on the bench were inappropriate, according to the commission.

The commission recommended suspending Bourne for his inappropriate demeanor on the bench and issuing a censure for his failure to appoint public defenders. Bourne agreed the sanctions were proper and committed to remedial measures, including agreeing not to run for judicial office again and spectating court sessions during his suspension, according to the release.