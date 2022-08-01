Troopers: Man dead after ejected from vehicle in I-40 crash

A Wrightsville man died after he was ejected from an SUV in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on Interstate 30, authorities said.

A report from the Arkansas State Police stated 40-year-old Shuntae Ingram was traveling westbound on a left-hand curve from I-40 to I-30 in North Little Rock at about 2:33 a.m. when his 2003 Chevrolet Suburban struck a concrete wall on the right side. His vehicle then crossed lanes and left the roadside.

Police said the SUV rolled over and Ingram was ejected from the vehicle.

The road was wet and the weather was cloudy, according to the report.