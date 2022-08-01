Two coaches tackle 1st camp

Micheal Williams is on a mission.

Yes, Pine Bluff High School's football coach wants his Zebras to have a winning football season, but he wants to build a bridge that unites the city.

That is why on a brutally hot Thursday night, Williams and Dollarway football coach Martese Henry joined forces to host the first Youth Football Camp at Jordan Stadium.

It is not just about football and getting kids active but also to show unity in the face of Dollarway School District's annexation into the Pine Bluff School District in July 2021 after 107 years as separate entities. In 2018, the Arkansas Department of Education took over the Pine Bluff School District because of fiscal distress.

While administrators deal with these complicated issues, Williams and Henry know that students in both districts are what ultimately matter. That is why a joint endeavor like the football camp is critical to restoring confidence in the school district.

"Pine Bluff is back," Williams said in between taking pictures with kids attending the camp. "I want to win but we don't in 2022, we will in 2023, 2024. Rome wasn't built in a day but just seeing the community support this effort – even if we don't win state – is worth it today."

More than 300 boys and girls from the Pine Bluff area rallied in a huddle when Williams blew his whistle.

Excitement bubbled as the kids, many wearing their favorite NFL teams shirts, prepared to work out drills with Williams, Henry, their coaching staffs and Zebra and Dollarway Cardinal players.

"I'm very excited about this," Ashley Jones, a parent whose son, Jesse, participated in the camp. "It gives young people something to do, and this is awesome for the community. Our kids need to know there's something positive here."

Jesse and his friend, Jaquez Lewis, attend eighth grade at White Hall. But school districts did not matter as they both hit the field when Williams ran with the kids to the football field to start a series of drills.

Kids, including Williams' 8-year-old son, practiced change of direction, defensive back drills, 5-10-5 speed ladders, quick feet box drills, wide receiver top of the route and running back hops and burst.

Coaches, staff and high school players worked up a sweat, too at the camp to prepare for practice that officially begins Monday. Teams spent June and July conditioning and training.

It is Williams', a Zebra alum, first year coaching a team at Pine Bluff that dropped from the 6A-East Conference to 5A-Central.

The move could make the team a powerhouse in a conference that includes nearby rivals Watson Chapel and White Hall.

Williams is ready, he said, to start the season and to try to recapture the Zebras' glory days.

The Zebras last won a state championship in 2015.

Henry was not even sure his team would play this year because of the annexation. That is why Henry, a veteran coach going into his fifth season as Dollarway's head coach, is just happy to have another season. He, too, sees a need to show a united front.

"Anything positive for these kids is great," Henry said. "We're not just promoting football but our community and our involvement in the community."

Henry said the camp – and community building – is about "tilling the ground with love."

That, he says, is his coaching philosophy.

"Once you root the love, you have to water it and stay consistent to make sure the tree grows the right way," he says. "We take love everyday to get the youth to understand to say 'I love you.'"

But do not discount that Henry is just a guy with love in his eyes. He has football and winning on his mind.

The Conference 3A-6 Cardinals take on the Booneville Bearcats on Aug. 26 in a nonconference game.

That game will give Henry his first indication of what players on his team of primarily sophomores can step up when the Cardinals play their first conference game against the Rison Wildcats on Sept. 23.

"Everybody is playing in that first game," Henry said. "I've already told them so that we can see what we have to do as a staff to get ready."

The Zebras' first nonconference game is against the Little Rock Central Tigers on Sept. 2. Their first conference game is Sept. 9 against the Watson Chapel Wildcats.

For now, Williams is still basking in the camp's success and is already planning another one next summer.

"I believe with our coaches being organized beforehand that afforded us the opportunity for the kids and the parents to enjoy the event," Williams said.

Williams even named the team from Thursday night: Pine Bluff United.

"We were able to come together and form one big team," he said. "The excitement in the kids' eyes makes you remember why you got into coaching."