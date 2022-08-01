UCA announces 2022 graduates

Several Southeast Arkansas residents graduated from the University of Central Arkansas during its spring commencement May 6-7, according to a news release.

Shelby L. Bennett of Redfield, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts.

Mya Denise Hall of Stuttgart, graduated Summa Cum Laude, Undergraduate Scholar, with a Bachelor of Arts.

Nathan Phillip Bradford of Stuttgart, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Emily MaeAnn Hall of White Hall, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Griffin Sawyer Penny of White Hall, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Christopher Jalen Allen of Mc Gehee, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Colt Caldwell of Monticello, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science.

Lilly Grace Daugherty of Wilmar, graduated Summa Cum Laude, Undergraduate Scholar, with a Bachelor of Science.

Samantha Jo Herrington of Rison, graduated Summa Cum Laude, Undergraduate Scholar, with a Bachelor of Science.

Lauren Aleece Kemp of DeWitt, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science.

Mary J. Lasiter of Warren, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Markeyah Elyse McCullough of Monticello, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Ashleigh Moore of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Madison Elizabeth Price of Almyra, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science.

Katlyn Leann Reynolds of Tillar, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Allison Weser of Redfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Grace West of Rison, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Chenel LaSha Dale of Dumas, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Ashlin Joyce Michael of Jefferson, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Dontai Terrell Woods of Stuttgart, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Zakayla Juann Black of DeWitt, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Emily Grace Clemons of Monticello, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Madison B. Holloway of Sheridan, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jessica Leigh Lowery of Rison, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jordyn Elizabeth Marie Nowlen of Monticello, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kylie M. Smothers of Sheridan, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Cedrick Jerome Williams of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Lela M. Brown of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Graduate Certificate.

Jordan Lee Hurst of Rison, graduated with a Master of Accountancy.