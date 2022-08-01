Washington County marriage licenses





Washington County

July 21

Stephan William Barnes, 28, and Katherine Ann Grabl, 30, both of Springdale

Bryan Douglas Henderson, 49, and Kimberly Ann Willis, 49, both of Springdale

James Douglas Martin II, 31, and Courtney Jane Hillyer, 29, both of Winslow

Matthew Bailey McCalla, 39, and Yukari Sugano, 31, both of Yukon, Okla.

July 22

Hughey Ray Brooks Jr., 34, and KaLandra Eumeiko Fowler, 34, both of Fayetteville

Dante Miguel Chipollini Wallace, 29, and Christina Lynn Hall, 29, both of Hindsville

Zachary Taylor Galinato, 29, and Jessica Lee Hattabaugh, 23, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Dale Gerstner, 54, and Karen Anita Morrell, 46, both of Springdale

Nathan Ross Gillaspy, 22, and Kayelee Nikole Brendle, 22, both of Fayetteville

Luke Anthony Hulse, 29, and Tehya Moon Nash, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Jackson Mark Light, 31, and Jordan Halley Light, 31, both of Fayetteville

Angel Joseph Lockhart, 24, and Breanna Renea Boyle, 20, both of Fayetteville

Tyrece Lavar Martin, 41, Farmington, and Melissa Lynn Cramer, 31, Springdale

Kevin Misael Rivera Ortiz, 21, and Darlin Mareli Herrera Rivera, 19, both of Springdale

Daniel Jonathan Ross, 26, and Kaitlyn Paige Roberts, 23, both of Enid, Okla.

Dennis James Wehr, 63, Springfield, Mo., and June Dawn Knight, 54, Decaturville, Tenn.

July 25

James Richard Christopher Bearden, 27, and Anna Claire Guinee, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jake Alexander Breslau, 29, and Lillian Leigh Harter, 25, both of Fayetteville

Johnny Lee Cogburn, 75, Fayetteville, and Sharon Ann Fornelli, 64, Little Rock

Emanuel Franco Calixto, 28, and Dalia Gonzalez Lopez, 35, both of Springdale

Jordan Doan Jones, 28, and Mary Catherine Moore, 23, both of Farmington

Fermin Ocon, 23, and Kayla Marie Luna, 18, both of Farmington

Martin Antonio Palma, 48, and Gloria Scarleth Lopez Flores, 32, both of Springdale

William Graham Pridmore, 21, and Sara Elisabeth O'Dell, 23, both of Farmington

Oscar Abraham Reyes, 22, and Carrie Lucille Mattes, 22, both of Springdale

Gregory Lance Sanders, 33, and Dominique Michelle Andrade Beltran, 25, both of Fayetteville

Ismael Angel Velasquez Gomez, 46, and Floribeth Rosa Flores, 37, both of Springdale

July 26

William Timothy Carey II, 36, and Tatiana Leigh Valencia, 35, both of Lincoln

Abraham Matthew Conklin, 43, and Rose Ann Hesse, 38, both of Springdale

Ian Alexander Crisp, 25, and Somer Nichole DuFrene, 25, both of Fayetteville

Randall Graham Crook, 54, and Lori Irene Robbins, 49, both of Pineville, Mo.

Nakoli Sakaio Larring, 49, and Anita Binejal, 50, both of Springdale

Buster Evan Blake Sanders, 27, and Darian Michelle McConnell, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Bryan Alexander Welnicki, 33, and Lauren Elizabeth Welnicki, 31, both of Fayetteville

Liam Nicolas Zalka, 19, and Natalie Michelle Vickers, 20, both of Fayetteville

July 27

Joshua Elliott Blumer, 33, and Elisa Louise Stinehelfer, 28, both of Fayetteville

Braden Anthony Collins, 24, and Raven Ashlynn Ann White, 24, both of Springdale

Gregory Austyn Hester, 23, and Alissa Anne Huddleston, 23, both of Gillette, Wyo.

De'Trionne Exzavier Johnson, 31, and Jessica Lynn Powers, 28, both of Fayetteville

Muhammad Hadir Khan, 23, Santa Cruz, Calif., and Aireen Amir Jalal, 23, Fayetteville

Bonaventure Olabayo Kuteyi, 46, and Kelley Yvonne McCurtain-Kuteyi, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Alejandro Monjaraz Aleman, 33, and Beronica Arasely Garcia, 43, both of Springdale

Stephen Louis Morrill, 73, and Andrea Andrade Sauer, 60, both of Fayetteville



