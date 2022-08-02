Son of late Judge Vann Smith charged in stepmother’s death, Little Rock police say





Little Rock police arrested and charged Logan Smith, 34, Monday in the death of his stepmother, 71-year-old Cathy Smith, at her home in the Heights.

Logan Smith has been charged with 1st degree murder, Little Rock police announced Monday evening. Smith is the son of former 6th Judicial Circuit Judge Vann Smith, who died in January.

Around 12:06 p.m. Monday, officers were notified of an assault in progress at 15 Lombardy Lane, according to a statement from Little Rock police. According to records from the Pulaski County Assessor's office, Vann Smith is listed as the owner of the home.

At the scene police discovered a deceased, white woman. According to Little Rock police, "preliminary information suggests this incident is domestic."

In August 2021, Vann Smith attempted to have Logan Smith involuntarily committed after he cut him with a blade.

"He is very agitated, threatening, aggressive and violent," Vann Smith said in a sworn statement on Aug. 31.

"He threatened his cousin, by saying that he would kill him on August 31," Vann Smith said. "He is out of control. He is worse today. He has mood swings."

Logan Smith had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had not been taking any medications for his mental illness, according to Vann Smith's statement. Vann Smith also said his son had also been previously involuntarily committed.

Later on Aug. 31, a Pulaski County judge ordered Logan Smith to be involuntarily committed. On Sept. 10, Logan Smith's status had been converted to voluntary status after he agreed to be admitted to CHI St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment.



