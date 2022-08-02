20-year-old man arrested in shooting of woman near grocery story in Little Rock

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday night on charges related to a shooting near a Kroger that critically injured a 50-year-old woman, authorities said.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, 20-year-old William McDowell called 911 to tell police where he was following the shooting of Louise McKoy of Little Rock.

The report stated McDowell was arrested and charged with two counts of committing a terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

Police were dispatched around 7:49 p.m. to the Kroger on 8824 Geyer Springs Road. Authorities say an off-duty officer made the call that McKoy was shot.

According to the report, McKoy was shot in the chest and was experiencing respiratory distress. A chest seal was placed on the wound and McKoy was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

McKoy was in critical condition when admitted, but is now stable, the department said.