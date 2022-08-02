4-star WR Tease at peace with college decision

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN 4-star receiver Micah Tease, an Arkansas commitment, feels at peace with his pledge to the Razorbacks.

Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and other schools on July 4.

"(I'm) at peace. I'm just like some normal kid,” said Tease of his commitment after attending Tailgate on the Hill recruiting event on Saturday. “I'm at peace with it now. I can enjoy my senior year and enjoy the game."

He made an official visit to Arkansas on June 24-26. Tease also visited Fayetteville for the Texas football game last year and Jan. 22.

He saw the Razorbacks and their coaching staff as a fit.

“I had a good relationship with the coaching staff,” He said. “Everything just felt safe and felt at home.”

Tease, whose brother Myles played receiver at Oklahoma from 2017-18, said he didn’t think much about former 5-star Sooner receiver Jadon Haselwood transferring to Arkansas, but that changed on his official visit.

“It all went full circle because when I came on my visit, he was my host," Tease said. “Like, him coming here now, for me, it's a good look, especially when I get here he will probably be transitioning to the league.

"But he will probably come back some and I'll have someone to look up to mentor me.”

Tease is rated the No. 30 wide receiver and No. 256 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class. He had 31 catches for 618 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, and 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions with 1 returned for a score.

Tease also had 1 forced fumble, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 blocked punt.

He said he brings explosiveness to his position.

“I'm going to make a play,” Tease said. “I'm going to go get the ball and I'm going to score."



