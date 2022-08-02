Arkansas’ active cases of covid-19 fall below 15,000





Reflecting a recent decline in Arkansas' new coronavirus case numbers, the state's active case total -- representing people who have tested positive and are potentially still infectious -- fell below 15,000 on Monday for the first time in almost three weeks.

After dropping the previous three days, the number of people reported to be hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained Monday at 386.

For the second day in a row, meanwhile, the state didn't report any new deaths from covid-19. The death toll, as tracked by the Department of Health, remained at 11,719.

"Overall, I think this is kind of a continuation of the past two weeks, really, of lesser activity," State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said.

"I won't say there's not a lot of activity, because there is. There's a lot of cases still out there, but it does seem apparent at this point that cases, active cases and maybe even hospitalizations are coming down."

One indication the spread of the virus is slowing, he said, is the percentage of the state's coronavirus tests that are positive.

Over the week ending Sunday, it was 19.6%, the first time it had been under 20% in "quite a while," Cima said.

Under a "best-case scenario," he said, new cases could continue to trend downward through the summer, although it's likely they will begin ticking up again when the weather turns colder.

The emergence of an even more infectious strain of the virus could also interrupt the decline, he said.

"In the short term, I expect cases to continue to decrease," Cima said.

"In the long term, it's a question mark."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most coronavirus cases nationwide in recent weeks have been caused by a strain of the omicron variant known as BA.5.

Health officials also have been monitoring another strain, BA.2.75, that has spread rapidly in parts of India but remains relatively uncommon in the United States.

According to an online dashboard by Rajendram Rajnarayanan, assistant dean of research at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, a total of 53 cases caused by BA.2.75 had been identified in 16 U.S. states -- although not in Arkansas -- as of Monday.

ACTIVE CASES FALL

Arkansas' total count of coronavirus cases rose Monday by 582, which was larger by eight than the rise the previous Monday.

After falling Sunday, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose slightly Monday, to 1,177.

That was still down from an average of 1,272 a day the previous week, however, and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

July 12 was the last time before Monday the state's active case total had been below 15,000.

On Monday, the total fell by 1,042, to 14,728, as recoveries continued to outpace new cases.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Monday by nine, to 63. The number on ventilators, which fell the previous two days, rose Monday by one, to 21.

Although the hospitalization metrics listed on the state's online coronavirus dashboard didn't change Saturday, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said in an email Monday the number hospitalized, as reported by the state's hospitals, fell Saturday by eight, to 409, before dropping by 23 more on Sunday.

Similarly, she said the number reported to be in intensive care fell Saturday by 12, to 72, and the number on ventilators fell by two, to 22.

She said Cima, who provided her with the numbers for Saturday, didn't know why the hospital numbers weren't updated on the dashboard Saturday.

Pulaski County had the most new covid-19 cases, 72, on Monday, followed by Craighead County with 60, Benton County with 47 and Washington County with 38.

Arkansas' cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 904,513.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 12 covid-19 patients Monday, down from 16 a week earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.



