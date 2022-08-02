Arkansas' hospitalized covid patients grow to 400 again; active cases continue decline

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas reached 400 again on Tuesday despite further signs that the spread of the virus in the state is gradually slowing.

The state also reported an additional nine deaths from covid-19. Including those, a total of 50 have been reported in the past week — the most over a seven-day span since early April.

The death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose Tuesday to 11,728.

The state's count of cases grew by 1,311, which was smaller by 174 than the daily increase a week earlier.

After rising slightly a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Tuesday to 1,152. That was down from an average of more than 1,200 a day the previous week and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

Declining for the third day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Tuesday by 341, to 14,387, as recoveries outpaced new infections.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose by 14, to 400.

The number as of Tuesday was still down from 418 a week earlier, however, and a four-month high of 442 that the number reached on July 20.

The number of covid-19 patients in intensive care, which fell by nine on Monday, remained Tuesday at 63.

The number on ventilators fell by five, to 16, after rising by one a day earlier.



