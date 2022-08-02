Asa’s fine little mess

Some of us were trying to figure out Asa Hutchinson and teacher raises the other day, and not having much success.

Centrist and center-left types were appreciating the imminently departing Republican governor for moderate pragmatism, certainly in the context of his likely successor. But they were wondering what he could have been thinking by proposing a doomed idea for large teacher raises.

Now we have the conservative Legislature telling him a resounding no on that proposal. So he abandons it, saying special sessions are for pre-established consensus matters. He says forcing a doomed vote would be pointless and perhaps destructive.

But teachers and Democrats behold the unexpected idea and get emboldened, leading to new levels of activism. Ironic or not, credit went to Asa.

Now Hutchinson finds himself saying no to those advocates when they plead with him to go ahead and put the proposal on the official "call" for the session. He sees no reason for a kamikaze flight. He probably sees danger for other agreed-on items if he forces conservative Republicans to deal with the issue. He wants to be a moderate Republican, not a Democratic ally.

But wasn't Hutchinson supposed to be smart? Wasn't he a calculating sort, sometimes almost to a fault?

How, then, did the make this fine little mess for himself?

I had a history of more interaction with him than most others in the conversation, at least lately, and a regard for him less tentative than most of the others. I kept coming back to two conversations.

In one, Hutchinson said it wouldn't hurt me from time to time to consider that he and other politicians simply do what they think is right. In the other, he said he was averse to burdening any legislative session with bills that merely stir emotional division and detract from significant things that can actually get done.

He was talking primarily at the time about bathroom bills and other culture-right sorts of things. But he also could have been talking about declining to muddy a special session with a no-chance proposal for big teacher raises, albeit one that only arose because he brought it up in the first place.

He seemed in this case to have tied himself in a knot of his own principles.

So, I asked him: What was he thinking with that brief hoopla by which he called for raising the minimum teacher salary by $10 grand and raising salaries otherwise by $4,000 per?

"That it would be embraced and passed," he replied.

He blamed a leak of his intention before he briefed all legislators, but admitted there was resistance from the start.

Could it be that, rather than calculating, he was miscalculating?

One leading legislator tells me Hutchinson and his office have been inept for some time in legislative relations. A leading lobbyist close to his office said the governor has grown sick of dealing with the legislative rascals. Another said the governor has grown bored, as nearly all second-term governors have by this point.

I've even heard the premise that he never was any good with the Legislature, which I reject out of hand on the basis that, in the beginning, he managed to get three-fourths of the overwhelmingly Republican Legislature to re-up the Obamacare element of Medicaid expansion.

I even recall his being sent a religious-freedom measure in the early days and his telling legislators it went too far and to take it back and write it his way and he'd sign, and they said yes, sir, right away, sir.

Probably the truest explanation is a combination of all those factors.

The Legislature grew more conservative and combative over time. The governor grew more frustrated, even to the point of contempt, and his pragmatism became more conspicuous.

Then Hutchinson looked at surrounding conservative states to see they'd raised teacher pay well north of ours, and, with $1.6 billion in the bank, figured our Legislature surely would be as obliging as Mississippi's and Oklahoma's.

But he was miscalculating in that legislators were willing to risk ongoing commitments of one-time money only for the very foundation of conservatism, which is to get income tax rates down, not reward public-school teachers.

Legislators were saying Hutchinson would never have proposed the teacher raises if he had to stay in office next year and deal with the budget math he was bequeathing.

They grumbled that Hutchinson only wanted to raise teacher salaries to fortify his presidential aspiration.

In one way, it makes no sense to raise public-school teacher pay when seeking a Republican presidential nomination, considering the number of Republicans who hold disdain for teachers.

In another, he's angling to run as the more moderate, pragmatic alternative. But what's pragmatic about miscalculating your own home-state Republican Legislature and being ineffective on a major issue?

Alas, the mystery of what the governor was thinking remains unsolved, leaving in the mix of theories the one by which he simply was doing what he thought was right, albeit as the tactical blunderer he had become.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



