Center to host session on ACT

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host a free "ACT Boot Camp" beginning at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 27 in the Rust Technology Building at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The session will help prepare students for the Sept. 10 exam, according to a news release.

The four-hour group session will feature live training by Charity Smith-Allen, founder of the Arkansas College Prep, and staff.

The Aug. 27 schedule includes:

• 8:45-9:20 a.m. -- Registration -- Rust Technology Hall at UAPB, 1911 Reeker St. (Students should park in the lot across the street and directions will be provided.)

• 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. -- ACT Strategies and Techniques (Rust Technology Hall – Room 109.)

• 12:30-1:30 p.m. -- UAPB Office of Recruitment staff will discuss the facilities, faculty, and opportunities at the university.

• 1:30- 2:30 p.m. -- Lunch will be provided free.

Students may register for the boot camp by sending an email to mattie1908@gmail.com by Aug. 25.

The ACT Boot Camp is for 7-12 graders. (High school seniors are top priority.) Covid 19 Protocol -- Masks are required to enter the building. Students who plan to take the Sept. 10 exam must register with ACT by Aug. 5 at www.act.org or www.actstudent.org.

Students must show their school ID to be admitted to the boot camp. Students from all school districts may attend. Those who cannot attend in person may join on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85682964187?pwd=QlJ4REF5NFp5WGFLblJHWXFTdC8rQT09.

The Ivy Center, in its mission to promote excellence in academics and character, is partnering with the UAPB Department of Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering, UAPB Office of Recruitment, as well as the Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas, which is the ACT Boot Camp sponsor.

"ACT scores are critical to earning college scholarships, therefore, this is an exciting and unique opportunity to prepare for the ACT with Dr. Charity Smith-Allen, founder of the Arkansas College Prep, and staff," according to the release. "She and her staff have prepared scholars for the ACT for over 20 years and are well known throughout Arkansas for raising test scores."

For details about Charity Smith-Allen and ACT, visit http://www.arkansascollegeprep.org.

For Ivy Center details, contact Ivy Center President Mattie Collins at kencol1@msn.com or mattie1908@gmail.com or Ivy Center Executive Director Patricia Berry at Pberry867@gmail.com or follow the center on Facebook, Instagram or on their website at www.ivycenterforeducation.com.

"Many thanks to Dr. Charles Colen, chairman of the UAPB Department of Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering; Mrs. Constance Castle with the UAPB office Of Recruitment; the Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas; Dr. Charity Smith-Allen and staff and the entire Ivy Center for Education Board of Directors, who work diligently to encourage and promote programs that benefit the youth of Jefferson County and surrounding areas," according to the release.