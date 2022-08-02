COLUMNIST: Alvin Bragg’s bad choice

The New York Daily News

As Attorney General Merrick Garland and Justice Department professionals ponder charging Donald Trump with felony charges for his apparent crimes related to his failed putsch, the great grifter has no such fears about state charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who either chickened out or didn't care enough to fight.

Despite his predecessor Cy Vance beating Trump at the U.S. Supreme Court twice to win grand jury access to Trump's bank records, Bragg, who had called for Vance to resign his office, let the prosecution of Trump fritter away. Once again, Trump skates.

Unlike the possible federal charges, the state case had nothing to do with Trump the president but with Trump the crooked real estate promoter, who lied to banks about his holdings. Nothing political, just fraud.

Like in a mob family, nothing happens in Trump World without Trump. It was a case that Bragg should have brought and likely would have won. While Bragg says the probe continues, either indict Trump or drop it.