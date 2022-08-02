EDITORIAL: Coming soon

Football fields soon will reverberate with the sounds of the coming fall. Geese in formation don't announce autumn better than the sound of shoulderpads smacking. Players from middle school to college soon will put on the helmets and pads to embark on that annual shock to the system known as fall camp.

The stark summer heat should remind players, coaches and parents to be grateful for these changing times--for more "enlightened" times. We can remember high school two-a-days starting at 7 in the morning, the first practice running for roughly three hours. And maybe a paper cup of usually grass-flavored Gatorade from a bucket or a swig from the hose. Instead of a steady dose of cool water, the coaches passed out salt tablets.

Times indeed have changed, and that's a good thing. Some of us remember Bear Bryant's "Junction Boys" of 1954.

Arkansas' Paul "Bear" Bryant was the head coach at Texas A&M before heeding "momma's call" to return to coach at Alabama, where he played college ball. Before his first season in College Station, though--as a record heat wave blanketed the Texas Hill Country--Coach Bryant took his team to Junction, Texas, for a 10-day summer camp with the intent of culling the weak links.

Books and movies have been made about the Junction Boys, who likely numbered close to 100 at camp's start. Just 38 finished it, the rest having quit or been carried off the field not to return. Practices lasted from dawn to dusk, and no water breaks were allowed. Legend has it that two water-soaked towels were provided, one for each unit on either side of the ball.

The 38 who finished the camp are justifiably called "survivors."

That was so 1954. Or maybe 1984.

But since then, the thinking on all of this has changed, for the better. Instead of salt tablets, coaches now know it's safer (and smarter) to allow the players cool water any time they want it. A kid suffering heat exhaustion can't learn a playbook. And putting him in the hospital isn't going to make the team better.

The United States military learned a few decades ago that a young, healthy person--or most young, healthy people--can do amazing physical things in the summer heat as long as he or she has cool water. Football coaches, even in the South, have learned that lesson, too. Well, most of them.

As far as any "old school" coaches who still deprive their team of water, and make them run until they drop, or worse, and who would ignore all the warnings from medical types just to "toughen up" his team, well . . . .

We think the news media would be the next call, parents. After the one to the school's principal and the district's superintendent.